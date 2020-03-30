June 19, 1959 — March 5, 2020

Craig Alan Thibert passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Craig was born June 19, 1959, in North Adams, Massachusetts to Dolores Ann Simon and Bernard George Thibert. Craig married Deanna Rogene Towers on May 16, 1987, at Pines Park, Capistrano Beach, California.

Raised in Massachusetts until age 8 then his family moved to California and resided in Garden Grove where Craig grew up with strong work ethics not only for school but in everyday life. He bought his first house at age 18. Craig spent over 35 years working in the grocery industry. Later in life, he moved to St George, Utah where he bought a business. After finding our wonderful church, New Promise Lutheran, his first endeavor was to become an Elk Member. His two uncles, one of which founded the Garden Grove, California, Elks, sponsored Craig. It was so important to him that he became the Loyal Knight on the board.

Craig was known as the fix-it man — he had every tool and neighbors knew he could fix anything. Craig loved the outdoors and all sports. Later in life, he enjoyed golf. He loved rock-n-roll music especially Neil Young. His passion was working on cars and trucks. He taught his children many aspects of car maintenance. He prided himself on owning the 400th corvette ever made. Although his dream to restore the car never took place, his family will now take on the project.

Craig is survived by Deanna, his wife who resides in Washington, Utah; eldest daughter Amber with husband Michael and their two sons, Carson and Parker who reside in Washington, Utah, his son Jason who resides in Long Beach, California; Son Brett with wife Amber and their two children Jed and Addison who reside in Oak Hills, California; and Daughter Brittany with husband Robert and their five children, Kamrin, Kyla, Nathan, Evan, and Robert who reside in St George, Utah. Craig is also survived by his Mother Dolores Thibert who resides in Garden Grove, California; Brother Brian and wife Mistie who reside in Maryville, Tennessee; and a sister Cheryl who resides in Garden Grove, California. Craig is preceded in death by his father Bernard George Thibert.

Local memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St. St George, Utah 435-673-2454. You are welcome to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com