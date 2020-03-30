Police ask for public’s help in locating missing 20-year-old man

Atreyue Kolomana Finai, 20, reported missing March 20, location unknown, circa 2019 | Photo courtesy of Rhonda Stream, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding a missing 20-year-old man.

On Friday, St. George Police posted a flier of Atreyue Kolomana Finai who was reported missing by his mother, Rhonda Strem, on March 12.

Strem told St. George News the last time she saw Finai was March 10. He was wearing a pair of jeans and a maroon T-shirt with gray sleeves. She said he usually wears tighter jeans with Vans shoes and T-shirts.

Finai’s car was found on March 12 at the Walgreens on St. George Boulevard locked with the keys inside and his phone, she said.

“He’s got two children, and it’s not like him to just abandon his car and his phone,” Strem said.

The last time Strem saw her son, he told her “he was going to go play Xbox with a friend and said he’d be home in a few hours, and he wasn’t home,” Strem said.

“So, I ended up messaging that friend, and they said they hadn’t heard him for two weeks prior to that,” she added.

Finai has a girlfriend in Pahrump, Nevada, Strem said, which was initially where she thought he might have gone. Strem said she talked to a friend of Finai’s who lives in Nevada who said he was supposed to be going there, and that he would be there on March 11, the day after he went missing.

“But he never showed, and she hasn’t heard from him either,” she said. “There was supposed to be another gentleman that was supposed to go with him to Nevada to go help him get his girlfriend out, but he (Finai) never picked him up, and he hasn’t talked to him since then either.”

Strem said this wasn’t the first time he’s gone missing. He went missing once before, but she was able to track him down in the same day. She said she’s called every one of his friends.

Strem said her son has suffered from some mental health issues in the past. She also said he had mentioned a few weeks earlier that a man was threatening him.

“It’s just super weird for him to just take off and not contact anybody,” she said. “I don’t understand why he would just leave his belongings.”

Finai also deleted all his social media accounts except for Snapchat, she said, and there have been people who have been messaging him, but he hasn’t opened any of them.

Strem said she has gone around to hotels with a photo of Finai asking if he’s been seen, but no one recognized him.

Finai is described as being a Pacific Islander man with brown hair, 6 feet tall and about 285 pounds. Finai also has a large tattoo on his neck that says “Samoan,” Strem said.

“At least let someone know that you’re OK,” she said. “There’s so many people that love him and care about him.”

Anyone who has seen Finai or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the St. George Police Department at 435-674-4300 and reference incident no. 20P007760.

