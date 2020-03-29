Traffic Alert: Accident closes southbound I-15 in Cedar City

Stock image, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A traffic accident has forced the closure of the southbound Interstate 15 through the Cedar City area.

The Utah Department of Transportation said the I-15 is closed at mile post 61 near the 400 W/Cedar City) off ramp.

Drivers are advised to look for alternative routes. Main Street in Cedar City is a viable alternative.

As of 3:20 p.m., a portion of the highway was opened up, but the left lane remains blocked causing up to a 15-minute delay.

