Traffic Alert: Accident closes southbound I-15 in Cedar City

March 29, 2020
Stock image, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A traffic accident has forced the closure of the southbound Interstate 15 through the Cedar City area.

An image from a traffic camera on Interstate 15 shows the closure and police activity from an accident on March 829 2020 in Cedar City, Utah. | Photo courtesy UDOT, St. George News/Cedar City News

The Utah Department of Transportation said the I-15 is closed at mile post 61 near the 400 W/Cedar City) off ramp.

Drivers are advised to look for alternative routes. Main Street in Cedar City is a viable alternative.

As of 3:20 p.m., a portion of the highway was opened up, but the left lane remains blocked causing up to a 15-minute delay.

 

 

