Driver crashes truck through fence in possible DUI near Cedar City

Written by Jeff Richards
March 29, 2020

IRON COUNTY — A woman who police said may have been driving while intoxicated was injured in a single-vehicle rollover west of Cedar City Saturday night.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on 6300 West, just south of where that dirt road intersects with state Route 56.

Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser said a Ford F-350 pickup with an adult female driver was heading north on 6300 West when it went off the right side of the road, overcorrected to the other side and rolled multiple times.

The vehicle crashed through a couple trees and some sections of white vinyl fencing before coming to rest on its side in a vacant field.

“The driver had to be extricated through the front windshield,” Schlosser said, adding that the woman was transported to Cedar City Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Scene of a rollover crash involving a Ford pickup truck on 6300 West, Cedar City, Utah, March 28, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

The pickup sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene.

Alcohol and excessive speed are being investigated as possible factors in the crash, Schlosser said.

“They are looking at issuing a citation tonight,” Schlosser told Cedar City News Saturday.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com
Twitter: @stgnews@moabjeff@stgnewssports

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!