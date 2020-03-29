Driver crashes truck through fence in possible DUI near Cedar City

IRON COUNTY — A woman who police said may have been driving while intoxicated was injured in a single-vehicle rollover west of Cedar City Saturday night.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on 6300 West, just south of where that dirt road intersects with state Route 56.

Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser said a Ford F-350 pickup with an adult female driver was heading north on 6300 West when it went off the right side of the road, overcorrected to the other side and rolled multiple times.

The vehicle crashed through a couple trees and some sections of white vinyl fencing before coming to rest on its side in a vacant field.

“The driver had to be extricated through the front windshield,” Schlosser said, adding that the woman was transported to Cedar City Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The pickup sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene.

Alcohol and excessive speed are being investigated as possible factors in the crash, Schlosser said.

“They are looking at issuing a citation tonight,” Schlosser told Cedar City News Saturday.

