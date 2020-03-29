Homeowner spreads holiday cheer of all flavors to brighten people’s days during coronavirus pandemic

ST. GEORGE — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Reflection Way in St. George.

And Halloween. And Thanksgiving.

As a way to try to cheer people up in a time of self-isolation and social distancing, one St. George family has taken it upon themselves to bring some holiday cheer to their neighborhood. The Morgans have set up all of their holiday inflatables on their front lawn at 60 Reflection Way.

Pretty much every holiday that takes place between October and December is represented right now on the Morgans’ front lawn – from Halloween ghosts to a Thanksgiving turkey and a 20-foot-tall Santa towering above the house.

Brian Morgan told St. George News he got the idea from his daughter, who works with troubled youth and who told her father that she wanted to bring joy to people in some troubled times.

“We do it every holiday, and my daughter came to me and said, ‘Dad, I’d like to put out the pull-ups on the front yard. You okay with that?'” Morgan said. “So we decided to put it up. My daughter and I and my son came out and we put it up in a couple hours.”

The Morgans are not alone. According to the New York Times, families around the country are taking the boxes out of storage and putting their holiday decorations back up. On Twitter, #christmasinmarch is trending.

“This was to bring some joy to the neighborhood,” Morgan said.

It turns out it hasn’t been just the neighborhood kids who have been excited.

” We’ve had a lot of responses from grown ups,” Morgan said. “Because they smile, it makes their day too.”

