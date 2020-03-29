At Stephen Wade Auto Center, the health and safety of the community is their top priority

Stephen Wade service center, St. George, Utah, Feb. 28, 2020 | Photo by Andrew Pinckney, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As Southern Utah begins to adjust to state guidelines in response to the new coronavirus pandemic, Stephen Wade Auto Center would like to reassure the public that protecting their customers and employees is crucial during this unprecedented time.

Jamie Bahlmann, marketing director at Stephen Wade Auto Center, told St. George News that the health and safety of the community is their top priority, and while all of the Stephen Wade Dealerships – including Mercedes-Benz of St. George – will remain open during regular business hours, they will be taking extra steps to protect everyone from the COVID-19 virus.

“We really value our customers and employees,” she said.

“That’s why we’re taking these precautions.”

For the forseeable future, they will increase their efforts in the following areas:

Highly-used surfaces and high-traffic areas – door handles, desks, countertops, restrooms and more – will be disinfected five times each day.

Employees experiencing any type of sickness are advised to stay home.

Social distancing is encouraged and employees have been requested to eliminate handshakes.

Hand sanitizer will be available for employees and customers in all departments.

Stephen Wade’s housekeeping and sanitizing team will be deploying sanitizing agents to purify the air nightly in all dealerships.

Bahlmann said the new standards are important to protect the entire community, especially those who are at high-risk for contracting illness. They are encouraging all employees to wash their hands throughout the day and after every transaction.

Furthermore, the dealerships are now offering alternative options that will allow them to continue to meet the needs of their customers in regards to sales, service and parts. They are now offering “hands-free” full sales and service options to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Scheduling service appointments and making payments can be done online or by phone, and hands-free vehicle drop-off is now offered at Stephen Wade Chevrolet Cadillac, Stephen Wade Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT, Stephen Wade Toyota and Stephen Wade Honda. She said customers can also communicate by text, or send pictures of their vehicle’s problems, and a service writer will address their concern.

In addition, Stephen Wade Honda, Stephen Wade Mazda, Stephen Wade Nissan and Mercedes-Benz St. George are offering to pick up a vehicle within a 10-mile radius, and thoroughly clean and sanitize it before returning. However, an appointment must be made in advance to use this service.

“Customers have to have access to their vehicles. A lot of people use them for their businesses or work, even before all this happened,” she said. “We’re here to take care of those vehicles and make sure they (customers) are continuing to progress in their daily endeavors.”

Customers can browse Stephen Wade’s entire inventory online and shop for a vehicle from the comfort of their home anytime. Bahlmann said the entire process can be handled remotely with one of their sales representatives, and even test drive options are available within 40 miles of their dealerships. Vehicles can be picked up or choose to have it delivered.

Ordering parts is easier than ever too. Simply call a dealership parts representative, pre-pay for the part, and call or text from the parking lot for a parts specialist to deliver the order to your vehicle.

“It should be seamless, where you don’t need to have contact,” Bahlmann said.

We are all facing this virus together, and she said that all of Stephen Wade’s dealerships will continue to monitor the unfolding situation and will make adjustments to their service as necessary. They are committed to do everything possible to keep the community free from harm.

“We care about our community and we want to keep everybody safe. Everybody has had to adjust a little bit.”

For more information about the various services offered at each of Stephen Wade’s service centers, visit the Stephen Wade Auto Center website here.

