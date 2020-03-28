Plane crashes while attempting to takeoff at Hurricane airport

Written by Ryne Williams
March 28, 2020
Hurricane Police and Fire respond to a plane crash at the Hurricane airport, Hurricane, Utah, March 28, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — On Saturday afternoon, a plane that was attempting to take off from the Hurricane Municipal Airport crashed at the end of the runway. There were no injuries as a result of the crash and the two occupants in the plane were unharmed.

Hurricane PD and Fire respond to a plane crash at the Hurricane airport, Hurricane, Utah, March 28, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

“At about 2:30, we received a report of a plane crash on the south end of the runway at the Hurricane airport,” Hurricane Police Department Public Information Officer Ken Thompson said. “There were two male occupants, no injuries and both walked away. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.”

It was reported that the plane lost power while attempting to take off and crashed at the end of the runway ,but Thompson could not confirm the reports. Hurricane police and fire both responded to the scene.

Thompson said that the police department did not ask to close the airport during the investigation, but that the airport still closed itself down to allow for emergency personnel to access the crash.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ryne Williams was a Scholar-Athlete, earning CCAA Second Team All-Conference honors while playing Basketball at San Francisco State University. He is a graduate of the University's College of Liberal and Creative Arts where he double majored in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts and History. A former host for the campus radio station, KSFS, Ryne previously worked for the Golden State Warriors and Oakland Raiders flagship radio station, 95.7 The Game.

Email: rwilliams@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGNews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!