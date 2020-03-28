Local brings supplies to truckers during COVID-19 pandemic

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Carol Rentz and her friend Sue Drechsel, who works as a truck driver, got together to help truckers in St. George during the COVID-19 pandemic by gathering supplies and going to the Pilot off Brigham Road where they left goods for those on the road.

“I went out to Smith’s and Lins today and picked up a bunch of stuff,” Rentz said. “My friend and I went over to the Pilot and took a bunch Harmon’s bags full of all kinds of goodies, toilet paper, wipes and snacks. We want blessings, not notoriety.”

Truckers are working to keep items on the shelves, but they can’t get the resources they need with the high demand for toilet paper and other shelf-stable goods. And since restaurants are closed for dine-in to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it puts an added strain on truck drivers’ travels.

Rentz also shared a story about truckers bringing in goods to restock the shelves.

“We were at Costco a couple of week ago and it said ‘no toilet paper’ on a big sign,” Rentz said. “I was there about 10 after eight because it didn’t open till nine, and about five minutes to nine they said the truckers just bought toilet paper. We all started cheering.”

She normally goes to Smith’s on Monday mornings and said she will probably be doing the goodie bag drop-off again in the near future.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.