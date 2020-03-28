DMV closing offices, adding drive-thru in Hurricane; Four more COVID-19 cases in Southern Utah

Utah "Arches" license plate, current issue, undated | Photo courtesy Utah Department of Motor Vehicles, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Department of Motor Vehicles announced Saturday it is closing off all of its office lobbies to the public, including its locations in Hurricane and Cedar City. However, limited drive-thru service will continue at the Hurricane office.

The move is in response to Gov. Gary Herbert’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive issued Friday to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Online services will remain available, while the Hurricane drive-thru will be the only on-site service available to Southern Utah residents for the time being.

The DMV is asking the public to process their motor vehicle renewals online. The majority of vehicles in Utah can be renewed online with Renewal Express at res.utah.gov or at an On the SPOT renewal station. To find a location, visit spot.utah.gov.

“The health and safety of our employees, and the citizens of the State of Utah, is our utmost priority,” the state DMV said in a statement. “Our goal is to continue to provide services to our customers, while following Governor Herbert’s directive.”

More information on how to best handle DMV transactions can be found on dmv.utah.gov.

Four more cases in Southern Utah

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department announced four new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday – two each in Washington and Iron counties.

There have been 14 total positive tests in Southern Utah, with the first death and the first recovery both announced Friday.

The state case count increased to 602 on Saturday, with 67% of those cases being in Salt Lake and Summit counties.

COVID-19 information resources

Southern Utah coronavirus count

Positive COVID-19 tests: 14, including 1 death.

Washington County: 8

Iron County: 4

Garfield County: 1

Visitors: 1

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.