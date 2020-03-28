Driver considered ‘lucky’ following rollover on I-15

A truck and trailer rolled on northbound I-15 around milepost 5 that caused traffic to back up until the scene was cleared by the Utah Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported, St. George, Utah, March 28, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — A man passing through St. George on Interstate 15 Saturday afternoon is being called ‘lucky’ by the Utah Highway Patrol after his truck and trailer rolled across the highway.
The UHP responded to the report of a vehicle rollover on northbound I-15 just ahead of the highway off-ramp of the Dixie Drive/Exit 5 interchange around 1:30 p.m.
According to UHP Trooper Seth Spencer, a 64-year-old man who was driving a pickup truck towing a travel trailer with a side-by-side ATV on a tailor behind it lost control of his vehicle and “rolled it across all lanes of travel.”
The driver had apparently had trouble with the truck’s hitch when the rollover occurred, Spencer said.
Spencer called the driver very lucky due to his truck and trailer landing on their wheels and not breaking apart across the roadway.
Traffic on northbound I-15 in the area of milepost 5 was backed up for about a mile as it had to squeeze by the crash on the left shoulder of the roadway. The regular travel lanes were blocked for about 45 minutes until the truck and trailer were moved off the road.
No one was harmed in the rollover and the driver was not issued a citation, Spencer said.
