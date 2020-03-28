6 vehicles crash on I-15 Friday morning due to snowy conditions

A state trooper in Southern Utah, Nov. 21, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Utah Highway Patrol Troopers responded to multiple weather-related incidents on Interstate 15 near Beaver and Cedar City Friday morning.

Sgt. David Bairett said the crashes were likely due to driving too fast in snowy conditions.

“North of Beaver, we had a jackknifed semi and a couple other vehicles off (the road),” Bairett said. “South of Beaver, same thing: snow, people driving too fast, sliding off and rolling over.”

Bairett said none of the incidents were serious and no major injuries occurred.

“No serious injuries, and just your normal slide-off, tip over in the snow type crashes,” Bairett said.

At least six accidents were reported between 8-8:30 a.m. on I-15 in both directions between Cedar City and Beaver.

