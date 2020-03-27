Driver critically injured in rollover near shooting range

Scene of a single-vehicle rollover near the Iron County shooting range north of Cedar City, Utah, March 26, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Iron County Sheriff's Office, St. George News / Cedar City News

IRON COUNTY — Two men were injured in a single-vehicle rollover Thursday night near the Iron County shooting range northwest of Cedar City.

The incident, which reportedly occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m., involved a white Kia Sorento midsize SUV with two adult occupants.

Lt. Del Schlosser of the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was traveling on Shooting Range Road, which is not paved, when it left the roadway and crashed.

The driver, who was ejected from the vehicle, reportedly sustained critical injuries. A LifeFlight helicopter was called initially but was canceled a short time later due to stormy weather conditions, the sheriff’s office said.

“The driver was instead transported by ground ambulance to Cedar City Hospital,” Schlosser said, adding that the man was later transferred by air to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George for treatment.

Schlosser said the passenger was not ejected from the vehicle and his injuries were not life threatening.

In addition to Iron County Sheriff’s deputies, personnel from Utah Highway Patrol and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Schlosser said that although the cause of the crash is still under investigation, speed and alcohol are being looked at as possible factors.

