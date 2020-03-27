Grady Clocks In: Making your auto body beautiful at Auto Matrixx

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Being in a collision is no fun. There are so many things to deal with in the aftermath of a car wreck – insurance companies, legal issues and possibly doctor’s appointments, for example – but choosing the right auto body shop shouldn’t be one of them.

In this week’s episode of “Grady Clocks In,” host Grady Sinclair joins the team at Auto Matrixx, a high-quality auto body repair shop in St. George, to help keep the cars of Southern Utah looking body beautiful.

“I took auto body in college and I got an ‘A,’ so I think this is going to work out really well for me,” Sinclair said.

Watch this installment of “Grady Clocks In” in the media player above to see if Grady survives to another episode.

Auto Matrixx is a family-owned and operated business that specializes in mechanical and collision repairs.

Services provided include but are not limited to structural/frame realignment, exterior auto body repair, vehicle refinishing, interior parts refinishing/replacement, insurance company relations, vehicle drivability correction, repair estimates and more.

“An estimate is always free,” owner Klaye Slack, said.

Auto Matrixx accepts all insurance providers.

“They’ll take such good care of your car,” Sinclair said, adding that it is the people, from the owner to all the employees, that make Auto Matrixx such a great place to bring a vehicle for repairs.

Will Sinclair keep his impressive college record when he tries his knowledge in real life?

Watch this episode to see Sinclair learn how to write an estimate, paint, sand out imperfections and polish the finished job until he can see his reflection shining back at him.

“Grady, he did OK, he did good. He likes to look pretty more than he likes to get involved,” Slack said.

COVID-19 precautions

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Auto Matrixx is doing everything they can to help their customers at this time. The auto body shop is offering mobile estimates as well as estimates done via photos. Their office remains open and is cleaned and sanitized for customer health and safety.

Resources

Auto Matrixx | Address: 629 N. 1300 East, St. George | Telephone: 435-673-5646 | Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday | Facebook | Website.

