2020

Susan Elaine Canter Richmond, age 64, passed away peacefully in her home in Utah, where she lived with her daughter Cassie O’Neil and Carly Richmond, until her death.

Raised in Bellflower, California, she was the daughter of William and Marjorie Canter. She graduated from Bellflower High School and worked as a CNA for an OBGYN before leaving the field to raise her four children.

Susan enjoyed music and true crime novels, and always had a book in her hands. She was always quick with a joke and could make anyone she met laugh.

She is survived by her four children, Robert Richmond, Mendy-Sue Joswick, Carly Richmond, Cassie O’Neill, and her five grandchildren.

Her celebration of life is to be announced. We want to ensure people can travel, so our plan is to have her service sometime in June or July when it’s safer to do so.