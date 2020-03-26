Susan Elaine Canter Richmond

Written by Obituaries
March 26, 2020

2020

Susan Elaine Canter Richmond, age 64, passed away peacefully in her home in Utah, where she lived with her daughter Cassie O’Neil and Carly Richmond, until her death.

Raised in Bellflower, California, she was the daughter of William and Marjorie Canter. She graduated from Bellflower High School and worked as a CNA for an OBGYN before leaving the field to raise her four children.

Susan enjoyed music and true crime novels, and always had a book in her hands. She was always quick with a joke and could make anyone she met laugh.

She is survived by her four children, Robert Richmond, Mendy-Sue Joswick, Carly Richmond, Cassie O’Neill, and her five grandchildren.

Her celebration of life is to be announced. We want to ensure people can travel, so our plan is to have her service sometime in June or July when it’s safer to do so.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to obits@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!