March 4, 1970 — March 24, 2020

Meredith Jessop Nielsen, 50, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born March 4, 1970, in Hildale, Utah to Martin Hyrum Jessop and Peggy Johnson Jessop. She married Ezra L. Nielsen on July 11, 1994, in Hildale, Utah.

Meredith was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She made many lifelong friends from her employment at CMC Hometown Grocer and the Bank of Ephraim. Her hobbies included baking, crocheting and movies. She loved hosting dinners and parties to bring her family together. She made every holiday memorable. She fought a long seven-year battle of cancer which finally took her from us.

She is survived by her father Hyrum, husband Ezra, her daughter Kayla Marie Anderson (Nels Anderson), her son James Elroy Nielsen (Adrianna Hammon), her daughter Arvilla Ruth Nielsen, her daughter Lenora Ruth Nielsen; her stepchildren: Fredrick (Veda), Edson, Kathryn Tess, Heber, Esther, Lemoine, Daniel and Zayden; her grandchildren: Jasper Lynn, Ashton Kade, SkylaRae; her sisters: Noreen, Liselle and Lydia; her brothers: Hyrum Jr, Fredrick, Dowanye and Sylmar. She is preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Johnson Jessop.

Private funeral services will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020, in her home in Colorado City, Arizona. Interment will take place at Isaac Carling Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Spilsbury Mortuary.