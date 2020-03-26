No Filter: Tom Bennett sings about Sasquatch, but will the siren song coax the beast from the wild?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — In classic North American folklore are stories of large, hairy, ape-like creatures known by many names – including Bigfoot and Sasquatch – that walk upright like humans, live in the wilderness, leave giant footprints and are rarely seen – if they even exist at all.

There are many people who claim to have spotted them and even more people who believe in the existence of the behemoth bipeds – sometimes to the point of fanaticism.

In this episode of “No Filter,” hosts Grady Sinclair and Regan Lelli they talk with Southern Utah Bigfoot Association founder and singer Tom Bennett about Sasquatch sightings across the country and in Utah.

Watch Grady and Regan join Tom Bennett in a ballad about Bigfoot in this week’s episode of “No Filter” in the media player above.

“I’m a believer,” Lelli said, though she has not personally had a Bigfoot encounter. “I’m unwilling to be close minded on this.”

Both Sinclair and Bennett, however, claim to have seen what they believe was Sasquatch in various parts of the country, including Beaver Dam, Arizona.

According to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, people have reported sightings of large hair-covered, man-like creatures in the wilderness areas of North America for nearly 400 years. The organization also said that for over 70 years, people have been finding, photographing and casting giant human-shaped tracks or footprints that are found in the remote wilderness, often by chance.

Founded in 1995, the organization claims to be the only scientific research group exploring the Bigfoot/Sasquatch mystery.

The group’s website contains a map recording documented sightings, as well as other resources about the creature.

Likewise, Bennett’s own Bigfoot association is dedicated to tracking sightings and telling tales of the legendary creature. While he has not yet heard of any encounters in Southern Utah, Bennett has heard of sightings as near as Scipio, which he retells on his association’s Facebook page.

Watch this week’s episode of “No Filter” to learn more and to hear Bennett sing an original song dedicated to the mythical (or maybe real) beast, and if you watch closely, you just may experience a sighting of your own.

