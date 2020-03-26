Reverse 911 warns Virgin residents of ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive search following crash

Scene from crash where Collin Eddie Campbell fled following police pursuit Thursday morning near Virgin, Utah, March 26, 2020 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Law enforcement officers are currently searching the area of state Route 9 and Sheeps Bridge Road near Virgin, where the fugitive Collin Eddie Campbell, 41, is believed to be following crashing a stolen vehicle taken from Hurricane earlier.

Hurricane Police Officer Ken Thompson confirmed that Hurricane Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Springdale Police and Zion National Park law enforcement are pursuing someone they believe is Campbell. Zion law enforcement is also using a helicopter in the search.

A reverse 911 message was sent out to Virgin area residents shortly after 7:15 a.m. that stated: “Several law enforcement agencies are in the area of Virgin searching for a suspect that fled from the scene of a vehicle accident. At this time we are asking that citizens be cautious and aware of the increased police presence. We are not asking for volunteers.”

Campbell is wanted on warrants from several jurisdictions and considered armed and dangerous. He allegedly fled from Utah Highway Patrol troopers near Desert Color Parkway Tuesday evening.

Campbell has had numerous run-ins with police and has made a number of threats toward law enforcement, UHP Trooper Mike Murphy said, adding that the suspect has said “he would not go back to jail without a gunfight” and made other similar comments during previous interactions with police.

