Fugitive apprehended in Virgin after fleeing police has multiple warrants, nearly 25-year criminal history

ST. GEORGE — Fugitive Collin Eddie Campbell, 41, listed as “armed and dangerous” with a criminal history dating back nearly 25 years was captured during a multi-agency pursuit along the Virgin River Thursday morning.

The pursuit and subsequent arrest was set in motion when Hurricane Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft just before 7 a.m. Less than two minutes later, an officer spotted the vehicle heading north on state Route 9 driven by a suspect who was later identified as Campbell.

The pursuit continued north on SR-9 at nearly 90 mph. When the pickup entered Virgin, the driver lost control of the truck and crashed on Sheep’s Bridge Road. The suspect then jumped out of the pickup and fled on foot.

A reverse 911 message was sent out to Virgin area residents shortly after 7:15 a.m. stating the police agencies were in looking for a suspect that fled from a vehicle accident.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the area and searched for the suspect as police set up a containment area along the Virgin River to restrict Campbell’s movements.

A citizen launched his helicopter to search the river bottom while a K-9 unit located the suspect near the riverbank and took him into custody.

The arrest took place around two hours after the vehicle was reported as stolen, Thompson said.

Hurricane Police Officers also thanked Steve Gilbert from Diamond G Ranch “for his willingness to donate his time and helicopter during this incident and several incidents in the past,” Thompson said in the statement.

Campbell was wanted on warrants from several jurisdictions and has been the subject of numerous run-ins with police, including an incident reported Tuesday when he allegedly fled from Utah Highway Patrol troopers near Desert Color Parkway Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, UHP Trooper Mike Murphy noticed a white passenger car that appeared to be broken down with the hood and the passenger’s side door open in a dirt field south of SR-7. The suspect jumped from the car, which was reportedly stolen out of Henderson, Nevada, and fled from the area on foot. Police searched the area for the suspect until it became too dark to continue.

Murphy said Campbell has “fled from law enforcement three times within the last 30 days and was in a stolen vehicle every time.”

According to court records, it’s been even longer than that.

In fact, the suspect has more than 21 criminal cases in Utah going back to at least since 1996, including a case in June 2001 when he was charged with evading officers.

Following Thursday’s pursuit, Campbell was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center to be treated for a dog bite. Once he is medically cleared, he will be transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility facing multiple charges for vehicle theft, failing to stop at an officer’s command and possession of stolen property.

The Hurricane Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Springdale Police and National Park Service Rangers out of Zion National Park responded and assisted in the capture, along with Steve Gilbert who provided aerial support.

