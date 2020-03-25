TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and normally that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining – however, responding to public concerns over the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from officials, many events have been canceled or rescheduled.

With everyone doing their best to adhere to local guidelines and finding ways to spend quality time with loved ones in their own backyard, co-hosts Amy Chesley and Sheldon Demke say it can be a little crazy for families to adjust to this “new normal” way of living.

“Especially in the food department,” Chesley said.

Fortunately, the businesses of Southern Utah have united to help out by forming stgeorgedining.com, a local restaurant cooperative with the assistance of St. George News and Canyon Media. The new website includes some fantastic local restaurants still open for takeout and delivery.

It’s a great opportunity to support local small businesses and the workers that depend on them. The listing has restaurants from all across the region such as La Cocina, with amazing authentic Mexican street food, or Lonny Boy’s Barbecue and its delicious slow-smoked meats. Whatever the craving, dozens of delicious possibilities are now members of the cooperative.

School districts have also stepped up to the plate to help area kids maintain good nutrition during this difficult time, and are now providing free lunches for students delivered to bus stops around town. A list of the designated stops can be found here.

While the effects of the pandemic are hitting everybody hard, businesses that depend on donations and volunteerism are really feeling the pinch. In response, the United Way Dixie has started the COVID-19 Community Response Fund to support community organizations like the Switchpoint Community Resource Center and help to relieve some of the impact on families.

From grocery stores offering special shopping times for seniors and people with comprised immune systems, to local musicians live streaming concerts to keep everyone entertained while stuck in their homes, the community has really come together to help each other during these troubling times.

“Music is a way to heal,” Chesley said.

