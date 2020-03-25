‘We felt it was the right thing to do’; Thunder Junction park to close to encourage social distancing

ST. GEORGE — The Thunder Junction All Abilities Park has seen an increase in people using the facilities and will close Friday as a result of the inability to follow social distancing practices.

With the number of people using the park, the limit to gatherings of 10 people or less, as well as some difficulty following the suggested six feet of distance between one another, were cited as reasons for the closure.

“Looking at the governor’s recommendation, as well as the CDC, it’s very difficult to enforce it and sometimes we have to take the possibility away,” St. George Communications Director David Cordero said. “We hate to do it, but we felt it was the right thing to do to model the correct behavior.”

Shane McAfee, leisure services director for the city of St. George, has also noticed an increase in the usage of parks in St. George, but people are advised to observe the guidelines set out by the government and CDC.

“Right now our direction from the state is 10 and six,” Cordero said. “Gatherings of 10 or fewer and social distancing of six feet or greater. We’re not asking people to stay inside their houses; however, if you’re going to be out in the public, you need to be responsible for your interactions and keeping that distance.”

A reopening date for the park will depend on the status of the new coronavirus and recommendations on gathering sizes from the federal and state government.

