‘We felt it was the right thing to do’; Thunder Junction park to close to encourage social distancing

Written by Ryne Williams
March 25, 2020

ST. GEORGE — The Thunder Junction All Abilities Park has seen an increase in people using the facilities and will close Friday as a result of the inability to follow social distancing practices.

Thunder Junction opens to the public, St. George, Utah, Oct. 8, 2016 | File photo by Dave Amodt, St. George News

With the number of people using the park, the limit to gatherings of 10 people or less, as well as some difficulty following the suggested six feet of distance between one another, were cited as reasons for the closure.

“Looking at the governor’s recommendation, as well as the CDC, it’s very difficult to enforce it and sometimes we have to take the possibility away,” St. George Communications Director David Cordero said. “We hate to do it, but we felt it was the right thing to do to model the correct behavior.”

Shane McAfee, leisure services director for the city of St. George, has also noticed an increase in the usage of parks in St. George, but people are advised to observe the guidelines set out by the government and CDC.

“Right now our direction from the state is 10 and six,” Cordero said. “Gatherings of 10 or fewer and social distancing of six feet or greater. We’re not asking people to stay inside their houses; however, if you’re going to be out in the public, you need to be responsible for your interactions and keeping that distance.”

A reopening date for the park will depend on the status of the new coronavirus and recommendations on gathering sizes from the federal and state government.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ryne Williams was a Scholar-Athlete, earning CCAA Second Team All-Conference honors while playing Basketball at San Francisco State University. He is a graduate of the University's College of Liberal and Creative Arts where he double majored in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts and History. A former host for the campus radio station, KSFS, Ryne previously worked for the Golden State Warriors and Oakland Raiders flagship radio station, 95.7 The Game.

Email: rwilliams@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGNews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!