First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Mesquite

Undated photo illustration | Photo by Bertrand Blay/iStock/Getty Inages Plus, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — The city of Mesquite has received notification of the first confirmed positive COVID-19 test for a Mesquite resident, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Mesquite Mayor Al Litman made the announcement earlier today to the public in a recorded video shared on the city’s official Facebook page and website.

In his video message, Mayor Litman also clarified how information is passed down to the city’s residents.

“The only information given to us by the Southern Nevada Health District is if a test is confirmed positive,” the Mayor said in a press release from the city. “Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services releases to the public the total number of tests that have been performed throughout the state, but that does not include specific location data.”

Mesquite’s Emergency Operations Manager and Fire Chief Jayson Andrus said the city has limited information about the case.

“We do not know whether the person is quarantined, hospitalized, or even in the city at this time. The only information we were provided by SNHD was that a confirmed positive test result has been obtained on a person that listed an address in Mesquite as their home,” he said in the release.

The general precautions the community should be following remains the same. It is recommended to wash hands often for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol in between handwashing. When in public, maintain social distancing of at least six feet from others. Those who have to sneeze or cough should make sure to use a tissue or the inside of their elbow then immediately throw the tissue away and wash hands.

The city of Mesquite will continue to post confirmed cases in Mesquite at health.mesquitenv.gov, but will not post future press releases for individual case confirmations.

