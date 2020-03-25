Lowell Elmer Barber

March 5, 1928 — March 19, 2020

Our loving Father, Lowell E. Barber, 92, of Layton, Utah, peacefully passed away at home on March 19, 2020. He was born March 5, 1928, in Centerville, Utah, he is the son of the late Elmer and Katie Barber.

Lowell grew up on the family farm, where he learned the value of hard work. He graduated from Davis High School and went on to work as a Lineman for Mountain Bell, where he installed poles and phone lines all across Utah. On June 23, 1950, he married the beautiful Colleen Gloria Chytraus, they were married 43 years and raised four wonderful children in Bountiful, Utah, before she preceded him in death.

After retiring from Mountain Bell, they relocated to La Verkin, Utah. Lowell was a dedicated husband to Colleen; he took special care of her through her lupus. Lowell spent most of his time hanging out on his porch listening to his old eight-track country music, gardening, fishing or golfing every weekend (beer with the boys). Lowell took pride in everything he did.

Lowell married Guyla Peterson on Jan. 1, 2001. They lived on the banks of Coal Creek in Cedar City, Utah. She preceded him in death.

Lowell is survived by daughters: Christy Barber, Janice Barber, and Susan Barber; grandchildren: Crystal (Jordan) Henriksen, Dustin (Angie) Hight, Brad (Trish) Hight, Neil (Rachael) Hight, Christina Linke, and Jeremy M. Richards; Guyla’s children: Becky (Janet), Jim, Pete, and Wendy; many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; niece, Julie (John) Duran; nephews: Randy (Pam) Barber, Jeff (Selene) Barber; sister-in-law, Donna (Paul) Dalebout; niece, Liz (Tad) Nelson; nephews: Steven (Sandy) Chytraus, Michael (Michelle) Chytraus.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Ramon Barber; son, David Barber; father-in-law, Lennard Victor (Tessie Strong) Chytraus; and brother-in-law, Edward (Bonnie) Chytraus.

The family would like to thank CNS Hospice Services and the volunteers for showing him so much compassion and love.

Family services will be held Friday, March 27, 2020 at the LaVerkin City Cemetery, LaVerkin, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.