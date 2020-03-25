March 23, 1931 — March 22, 2020

Lorraine Lakey, age 88, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1931, in Los Angeles, California to William Henry Stillman and Maude Mildred Teeter. She married Richard Lee Lakey on Feb. 27, 1953, in Los Angeles, California.

Lorraine was born and raised in Los Angeles, California with her brothers, Ron and Doug. Lorraine, along with her husband Richard, resided in Temple City, California for over 40 years before moving to St. George approximately 30 years ago.

Lorraine was very involved in the activities of her children. She never missed attending, a ball game, a performance, a talk, an award ceremony, etc., even if it meant driving miles and miles from her home and office. As a teenager, Lorraine played in organized softball leagues and loved roller skating. For several years, she was the scorekeeper for her sons’ baseball teams and served on the Board of the local Babe Ruth league for several years. While in California, she had a great affinity for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and while living in St. George, she developed a great affinity for the Colorado Rockies. After her children reached high school age, Lorraine returned to work as an office manager for a local construction firm and worked there until retirement.

She loved reading and doing handwork, i.e., embroidery, cross-stitch, etc. Most of all, she loved being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved playing games with them and always took time to talk to them about what they were doing. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various capacities in presidencies of various organizations, in the cub scouting program when the church first adopted it and teaching the primary classes of her children when primary met on a weekday. She was a faithful visiting teacher/minister and loved spending time with the sisters she was assigned to.

Lorraine is survived by her three children. Ronald and his wife Lori who reside in Alta Loma, California; Richard and his wife Gail, who reside in St. George, Utah; and Debbie, who resides in San Gabriel, California. She is also survived by her brother Douglas who resides in Rowland Heights, California, nine grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren with a 25th due in mid-May.

Due to the meeting restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, a funeral service will not be held currently. After the meeting restrictions are lifted, a memorial service will be held to commemorate her life.

Interment will take place at Rose Hills Cemetery in Whittier California on March 31, 2020, at 2 p.m.

The family would like to thank the caring individuals at the Beehive Home on Mesa Palms Drive and Dixie Regional Medical Center who provided wonderful care for Lorraine during the last several days of her earthly probation.

Arrangements are being made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

Friends and family are invited to sign Lorraine’s online guest book at ww.spilsburymortuary.com.