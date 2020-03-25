Performance Player of the Week: Desert Hills’ Lincoln Gardner | Sponsored by Ken Garff St. George Ford

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Desert Hills High School baseball player Lincoln Gardner always puts his left glove on first and never leaves for a game without telling his mother he loves her.

The athlete is also an academic star, maintaining a 4.0 grade point average and having been awarded the Sterling Scholar for science, as well as the St. George Eye Center Excellence in Health Scholarship, which is given to students who demonstrate a desire to enter into the medical field.

To be successful both on the field and off, Gardner said it is all about putting in the work.

“One of my favorite quotes says that ‘If you want to be successful as much as you want to breathe, that’s when you’ll find your success,'” Gardner said.

It is a quote that hits home for him as he strives to earn his place on the field and works toward being an example to his teammates.

In addition to being a hard worker, Gardner believes that being a good teammate is one of his greatest strengths.

“I put the team first,” he said.

Gardner is also a good classmate. He is a member of the Especially for Athletes club, which teaches school athletes to use their position in the spotlight in positive ways.

While Gardner is seen as a leader in the school, he said he was taught by many others before him, including his oldest brother, Clay, whom he looks up to and admires.

“He’s really been a great example to me,” Gardner said.

In professional sports, Gardner said his favorite athlete is Mike Trout.

“He’s a real competitor,” Gardner said of the Los Angeles Angels center fielder. “He works hard. He’s always seen doing what’s right.”

