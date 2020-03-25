January 26, 1923 — March 24, 2020

Dorothy Sorensen Van Valkenburg, age 97, our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020. Dorothy was born Jan. 26, 1923, in Taylorsville, Utah, to Roscoe and Ruby Freeman Sorensen. She was one of six children.

She married Orin Carlisle Van Valkenburg in 1946, and they were sealed in the LDS temple in 1960. They raised their five children in Sandy, Utah. When they retired, they moved to Toquerville, Utah, where they spent the remainder of their lives. There they had a large farm where their grandkids all loved to visit. During World War II, Dorothy proudly served her country as a WASP, flying airplanes from Texas to wherever they were needed. She also flew targets for the fighter pilots to practice shooting.

Dorothy loved being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. From 1979 -1980, Dorothy and Orin served a mission to the Philippines, where they enjoyed meeting and working with the members there.

Arrangements are under the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454. You are welcome to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.