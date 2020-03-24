Virginia Hansen

June 22, 1944 — March 22, 2020

Virginia “Lee” Hansen passed away on March 22, 2020.

She was born to Jesse and Virginia Higgibotham June 22, 1944, in Charleston, West Virginia. Lee was born while her father was serving in the army stationed on Okanawa. She was 18 months old the first time he saw her, while he was in recuperation from wounds incurred on Okanawa.

Lee married Mark J. Hansen on June 8, 1963, in Ogden, Utah.

She was reared an education in Charleston, West Virginia and Ogden, Utah attending Ogden High School. The family moved to Ogden when she was 12 years old. Lee was employed by the Internal Revenue Service for 27 years until she retired. She had previously worked at Hansen & Thompson Construction Company and L.R. Samuel’s.

Lee loved golf, camping, and riding horses. She belonged to several golf leagues and was vice president of the Mt. Ogden Ladies Association. Lee was a former president of the Weber Basin Homebuilders Auxiliary. Lee loved to spend time with her friends, including “The Runaway Girls,” playing golf, meeting for lunch and just visiting.

Lee is survived by her husband of almost 57 years, two sons Curtis Hansen of Mesquite, Nevada, and Scott Hansen of Ogden, Utah, and Daughter-in-Law Marie Hansen of Mesquite. Lee also had six grandchildren, Zachery Perez, Jessica Hansen-Anderson, Coty Hansen and wife Candice, Seth Hansen, Tucker Hansen and Kyle Schanuth. She also had four great-grandchildren, Jayden Jordan, Jaycee and Joslyn.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Virginia Higginbotham, and her grandparents.

Services and celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454. You are welcome to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com