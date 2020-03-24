Region 9 March Madness: What was the best game of the 2019-20 school year? Vote now

Desert Hills at Pine View, St. George, Utah, Feb. 21, 2020 | File photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — St. George News sports has created a bracket with the 16 games we selected as the best of the 2019-2020 school year, and now it is your job to fill it out.

The bracket has two sides and seedings one through eight on both sides. Based on fan voting, we will advance games until there is one left standing, and that game will be named the best of the school year.

You can also vote on our twitter page here.

First round matchups

No. 1 Dixie vs Sky View boys basketball vs. No. 8 Crimson Cliffs @ Hurricane football

1) The Flyers boys basketball team was the most dominant team in Region 9 during the season but they proved that they were the best team in Class 4A against Sky View in the state title game. One of the most thrilling games of the year, the back and forth battle saw the Flyers walk away with the state championship.

Dixie got Mason Falslev into foul trouble late in the game and took advantage in the 62-59 win. Head coach Tyler Roberts was named the Class 4A coach of the year, and Isaac Finlinson was named the MVP of the region by St. George News.

8) Hurricane football had not won a game in almost two years heading into their matchup with the Mustangs, the newest program in Region 9. The Mustangs took a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter but Hurricane charged back to get the win 24-14 at home. This was the Tigers’ first win since Sept. 9, 2017.

No. 2 Cedar @ Desert Hills girls basketball vs No. 7 Desert Hills vs Sky View volleyball

2) Cedar was the monster of Region 9 going into the season, and they had a massive target on their back. Desert Hills came into the season with some uncertainty, but they quickly rose up the rankings as an undefeated team early in the year. The first time the two teams met was a tight game, but the second time was the more shocking matchup.

After a close first quarter, the Thunder took a 17 point lead at halftime over the Reds. It looked as if Cedar had met their match, but they kept pushing. Sure enough, the Reds found a way back into the game and got a huge win on the road 58-53.

7) As the No. 9 seed in the tournament, Desert Hills found their way to the semifinals where they took on No. 4 Sky View. The Thunder won the first set and then lost two straight. Their momentum was gone, but they found a way to fight back to win the fourth and fifth sets, earning them a trip to the state championship game.

No. 3 Snow Canyon @ Desert Hills football vs No. 6 Crimson Cliffs @ Juan Diego girls soccer

3) Two Region 9 teams met in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs, and it was a game that will not be easily forgotten. Desert Hills jumped out on Snow Canyon early to take a 28-7 lead at halftime. All of the momenta was with the Thunder, but suddenly the Warriors looked energized. Snow Canyon went on to outscore Desert Hills 35-3 in the second half to get the win 42-31.

6) Crimson Cliffs was a team that struggled in their first season as a program. They went 3-13 during the regular season and were given the No. 20 seed, second to last, in the Class 4A state tournament. They defied the odds and took down No. 13 Juan Diego in a penalty shootout on the road in the first round.

No. 4 Pine View @ Dixie boys basketball vs No. 5 Dixie vs Cedar volleyball

4) The defending Region 9 champions traveled to Dixie on a two game losing streak looking poised to give the Flyers a tough game, and they did just that. Two of the best teams in Region 9 clashed early in the season, and it did not disappoint. The game ended tied at 36, but Pine View opened up overtime on a 7-0 run. It looked as if the Flyers were done, but they kept fighting. With about a minute and a half left in overtime, and a seven point deficit, the Flyers mounted a miraculous comeback to get the home win 45-43.

5) Dixie volleyball made a Cinderella run as the No. 15 seed in the Class 4A state tournament before losing in the semifinals. Along the way, they met No. 10 Cedar in the quarterfinals and it was an amazing four set showdown.

After taking down the No. 2 seed in the second round, the Flyers were on fire. They lost the first set but took the final three to earn a trip to the Class 4A semifinals.

No. 1 Desert Hills @ Pine View boys basketball vs No. 8 Hurricane @ Crimson Cliffs boys basketball

1) The first two meetings for these teams both went down to the wire seeing Pine View win the first time and Desert Hills take the second game. They ended up meeting in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs, and the game was nothing short of incredible.

It was a tight game throughout, which ended up going to overtime after both teams were locked up at 53. Peyton Holmes scored clutch baskets in overtime that got Desert Hills the road win 57-56, moving them on to Weber State for the Class 4A state tournament quarterfinals. They would then beat Cedar before losing to Sky View in the semifinals.

8) For a first-year program, the Mustangs had a great season. They finished the year as the No. 4 team in Region 9 before losing in the first round of the state playoffs. One of their best games was at home against the Tigers. Hurricane entered the game 9-2 with big wins over Stansbury and Juan Diego. They were also a top five team in Class 4A at this point.

The two teams were tied at halftime and then Hurricane took a five point lead going into the fourth quarter. Crimson Cliffs then tied the game on a last second layup from Trei Rockhill that forced overtime.

In overtime, the Mustangs hit a three on the opening possession and outscored Hurricane 12-5 after some trips to the foul line. The Mustangs came away with their first overtime win in program history with the final score being 73-66.

No. 2 Dixie @ Pine View football vs No. 7 Desert Hills @ Pine View girls basketball

2) The top teams in Region 9 met once during the regular season. Dixie would go up 20-0 right off the bat, but Pine View scored twice before the half to make it a six point game. The Panthers then took a four point lead going into the fourth quarter but the Flyers responded.

After a 50 yard touchdown to Tyler Walden and a missed PAT, the Flyers were up two with about seven minutes to go. AJ McCarroll would then kick a field goal to put Pine View up one with 4:09 remaining in the game. A last-second field goal attempt for the Flyers would hook right and the game was over. Pine View won the thriller 27-26.

7) In one of the best and closest games of the girls basketball region schedule, Desert Hills took down Pine View on the road in double overtime to start region play. Despite taking an eight-point lead at halftime, Pine View stayed within range during the second half. They eventually forced overtime and then another overtime. Desert Hills opened the second overtime on a 5-0 run that put Pine View away. Desert Hills won 63-58 but Pine View would avenge the loss in the state playoffs.

No. 3 Cedar vs Pine View girls basketball vs No. 6 Desert Hills @ Canyon View girls basketball

3) Pine View was the hottest team in the state tournament. They had upset No. 2 Ridgeline and No. 3 Desert Hills on their way to the state title game but the Reds were just too good. Cedar dominated the inexperienced Panthers en route to a 60-44 win that earned them their second consecutive state title.

6) Desert Hills was a top-five program in Class 4A girls basketball for the entire season. They traveled to Canyon View to take on a young Falcons team that had been playing well as of late. Region 9 did not see many upsets throughout the year but Canyon View taking down Desert Hills might have been the biggest with the Falcons winning 52-50.

No. 4 Desert Hills @ Snow Canyon girls soccer vs No. 5 Cedar vs Snow Canyon volleyball

4) The top two girls soccer programs in the region met up for the second time and the game was a nail-biter. The first two times the teams met ended up being a Desert Hills victory but they had to forfeit the game due to some eligibility issues. The second meeting went into double overtime before ending in a tie.

Desert Hills would end up advancing on to the Class 4A state semifinals before losing while Snow Canyon was upset in the second round against Uintah.

5) Snow Canyon entered the Class 4A playoffs as the hottest team in the region after winning nine straight region games. They earned themselves a bye in the first round and met Cedar in the second round. Cedar would get the win in five sets, winning the final set 15-12, to take down the co-region champions.

Cedar advanced on to the quarterfinals before losing to Dixie.

