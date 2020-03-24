November 26, 1941 — March 21, 2020

Norman Kert Talbot passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, in St. George, Utah. He was born Nov. 26, 1941, in Ogden, Utah, the first child of Norman Sessel and Ella Jay Neal Talbot.

Kert spent his childhood in Snowville, Utah, working alongside his dad at the family service station. When he was 14 years old, his family moved to St. George. He graduated from Dixie High School in 1960 and entered basic training for the National Guard. Kert attended Dixie College the following spring and was then called to the Scottish-Irish LDS Mission where he served faithfully from 1961-1963. Upon his return, he attended Dixie College and then studied at Brigham Young University, where he met Ruth Madeline Reber. They were sealed in the St. George LDS Temple on June 24, 1966. Kert and Ruth spent their early married years living in Utah County. In 1975, they moved their family to St. George, where they’ve established deep roots.

Kert was a great example of hard work and he taught his kids to take pride in a job well done. He operated several service stations over the years, did custodial work at Pine View High and West Elementary and had maintenance contracts for several St. George businesses. Kert enjoyed finding and fixing up old cars and trailers to sell and found value in things others may have overlooked.

Kert loved to visit with people and had a unique gift for maintaining friendships. He always knew what was happening in the lives of those he cared about and was quick to act when there was a need.

His greatest joy came from spending time with family. He and Ruth were blessed with 10 children, including two sets of twins. Spending time with dad was always an adventure and usually involved a sweet treat. He had a quick wit and was a reliable source of sound advice. Kert loved seeing his children and grandchildren excel in their endeavors and had a deep love for each one.

In recent years, Kert was challenged with health issues that significantly limited his mobility. Despite this, he never stopped making an effort to get up and move. He had great faith and lived by his favorite scripture: Proverbs 3:5-6. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and shared his testimony through his quiet example.

His children would like to acknowledge and express gratitude for the tender care their mother Ruth provided for dad. Because of her, dad was able to remain where he was most comfortable: at home with family.

Kert will be lovingly remembered by his wife of nearly 54 years, Ruth, and their children: Rachel (Brad) Tobler, Charles (Liz), Annella (Mark) McLaughlin, Samuel (Karla), Vernon (Analee), Teresa (Randy) Lamoreaux, Angela, Nathan (April) and Ian (Ryan), 36 grandchildren, sisters Sandra (Robert) Stucki, Margo (Clayon) Bundy, brother Kim (Lora Lee) and brother-in-law Joe Holt. Kert was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Anice and his infant son, Daniel.

Due to current conditions related to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held for the immediate family on Wednesday, March 25. Interment will take place the following day at the Littlefield, Arizona Cemetery. Due to our inability to gather at this time with all who knew and loved Kert, we ask that you share any memories or photos with us by sending them to the following email: nkerttalbot@gmail.com

