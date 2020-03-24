September 4, 1936 — March 20, 2020

Dorothy Jean Nuttall Kennedy passed away on March 20, 2020, with her beloved husband of 66 years and family by her side. She died from multiple myeloma at the age of 83.

Dorothy was born on Sept. 4, 1936, in Twin Falls, Idaho to Jesse Greer Nuttall and Ora Lee Phillips Nuttall. Raised in Provo, Utah, Dorothy grew up on a farm with four brothers and two sisters. At 17, she married her high school sweetheart, Leon Joseph Kennedy, on Nov. 20, 1953, in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the new and everlasting covenants of marriage.

A modern-day pioneer with a tenacious, unconditional loving spirit, Dorothy raised six children and graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a minor in music in 1970 at the age of 34. Further studies at the University of Salamanca in Spain qualified her to teach both sixth grade English and Spanish at Springville Middle School, where she touched the lives of so many young students for 27 years.

Beloved matriarch, devoted wife, dedicated to church and God, Dorothy was the love and glue that kept her large family together. Her fierce devotion, her indomitable strength, her passion for life and her lifelong conviction to learning left a bountiful legacy to each and every family member.

Growing up close to nature, Dorothy passed her love of the outdoors and skiing to her family. She was a world traveler, curious of cultures, and a writer of her own family history, researching and compiling the stories of her pioneer ancestry. True to her dedicated and ambitious nature, Dorothy became an accomplished artist through her love of art. She painted the red rock landscapes of Southern Utah and captured the stories of her family heritage in a series of paintings. Never one to lie idle, Dorothy was a health advocate and a lifelong swimmer and rose to the level of master swimmer, joyfully competing in the Huntsman World Senior Games … and, not surprisingly, garnering a room full of medals for her accomplishments.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Leon Joseph Kennedy, of St. George, Utah and five of their children; Steven Kennedy; Kim Barker (Steve) of Highland, Utah; David Kennedy of St. George, Utah; Susan Reed (Richard) of Springville, Utah; and Patricia Kennedy (John Biehn) of Madison, Connecticut. She was predeceased by her son Michial Leon Kennedy. She is also survived by 12 loving grandchildren; a host of sweet great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia Johnson of Utah, Diana Wirick of Arizona; and three brothers, William Nuttall of Montana, Jesse Nuttall of Montana, and Joseph Leon Nuttall of Utah. She was predeceased by two brothers, Jesse Nuttall (infant) and Larry Nuttall.

Due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions, the family was grateful to hold a virtual memorial service on March 21, 2020, and will announce a date for a memorial service for extended family and friends in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to “pay it forward” with kindness and aid to others in this difficult time, just as Dorothy would have done. Dorothy, whose faithful convictions in all aspects of life inspired those around her, remains a constant light that will never be dimmed.

