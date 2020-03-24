UPDATE: Driver dies following head-on collision on Pioneer Road; investigation continues

Written by Cody Blowers
March 24, 2020
Emergency fire and medical personnel at scene of crash on Pioneer Road, St. George, Utah, March 23, 2020 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The driver involved in a head-on crash Monday on Pioneer Road has died from her injuries. Meanwhile the accident reconstruction team is continuing its investigation into the cause of the deadly crash.

Emergency fire and medical personnel tend to critically injured driver following crash on Pioneer Road, St. George, Utah, March 23, 2020 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News on Tuesday morning that the 90-year-old driver of the Buick has died at the hospital from her injuries, but the name of the woman is not being released at this time pending family notifications.

At the time of the crash that ultimately turned fatal, the Buick was heading north on Pioneer Road and was struck by a Dodge Ram 4500 repossession-style tow truck heading south on the same street. The impact occurred at the blind curve just north of Man-O-War Road.

Atkin said the Dodge crossed over the median and continued across the northbound lane, where it struck the Buick, which attempted to take evasive action by veering to the right off the shoulder.

“So the Dodge crossed all the way over to the northbound shoulder where it struck the Buick head-on,” Atkin said.

The accident reconstruction team is still conducting its investigation into why the Dodge ventured across the median into oncoming traffic when the crash took place.

“We’re not able to say for sure if the driver was distracted, but for some reason he left his lane of travel,” Atkin said.

The investigation is ongoing, and criminal charges may be pending depending upon the reconstruction team’s findings, she said.

