Home invader hiding in dumpster surprised by trash day pick up, deputies arrest 3

Stock image | Photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

BEAVER — Two men and a woman were arrested in Beaver Monday following a report of an attempted home invasion.

Beaver County Sheriff Cameron Noel told St. George News that at approximately 4:30 a.m., dispatch received a call about a person attempting to break into the home of an elderly couple.

“They tried to kick the door down, and the residents were in there waiting for the police,” Noel said.

The woman was hiding in the house, and her husband was standing near the door with a shotgun. The homeowner also told dispatch their security camera had caught two men attempting to kick open their door and tearing off screens to the outside windows, according to a probable cause statement.

“It’s a good thing they didn’t get through the door; they might not have lived,” Noel said.

Noel said deputies responded to the scene within three to five minutes of the call. When the home invaders saw the police lights, they got into a vehicle and sped away from the house.

The police got into a small pursuit with the suspects in town and then eventually got them stopped, Noel said. “The one guy took off on foot.”

In the police statement, it was reported that the car stopped, or possibly broke down, near Center Street, and the passenger fled on foot. Ammunition, narcotics and a tactical vest were found in the vehicle, but it was unknown whether the home invaders had a gun, Noel said.

The driver, identified as Brayden Bowler of Las Vegas, “stated that the passenger may have gone to the house they were staying at,” according to the statement. Bowler said the passenger was Reynaldo Alvarez, also of Las Vegas, and that his girlfriend, Sandra Arzola, was also at the address.

Bowler was escorted to the hospital since he was complaining of chest pain. After being released from the hospital, he was transported to the Beaver County Jail.

Deputies went to the house where the home invaders were said to be staying and spoke to Arzola.

“Arzola stated she did not know where Alvarez or Bowler were and that she had been attempting to contact them all night and could not reach them,” the probable cause statement read.

The report states that the house was owned by Bowler’s grandfather, who granted permission to search the home. Though Alvarez was not located at this address, many items belonging to local residents were found on the living room floor “such as multiple vehicle registrations, driver’s licenses and other personal property.”

Deputies also found on the kitchen table — in plain view — “two containers and a paper plate with a green leafy substance that later produced a positive result when tested for marijuana,” according to the statement.

Drug paraphernalia and narcotics were also found in a bedroom of the house, where Arzola said she had been sleeping.

Arzola was placed under arrest and taken to Beaver County Jail. Upon arriving at the jail, “it was discovered that Arzola had concealed a large amount of cash on her person.”

The report states that later, a man had been in the dumpster located on the west side of Interstate 15 on state Route 21. He was found when a garbage truck picked up the dumpster and dropped its contents into the back of the truck.

“The driver stated he heard pounding coming from the inside of the truck and stopped and noticed a man jump out of the back of the garbage truck.”

The man was wearing a black hoodie and black pants with a red shirt, which matched the description of the passenger that fled on foot, later identified as Alvarez. He was later found near 300 West and 200 North and was arrested and taken to Beaver County Jail.

During police interviews, Bowler and Alvarez allegedly admitted to using illegal narcotics and drinking heavily, according to the statement. Bowler and Alvarez also admitted to committing several vehicle burglaries in Beaver along with attempting to enter the home, according to the statement.

Bowler said he did not have a license and had two prior DUI’s, and according to the statement, consented to a blood draw.

“They’re gang affiliated people out of Las Vegas,” Noel said. “Dangerous, dangerous people.”

Alvarez was booked into Beaver County Jail on charges of burglary of a dwelling, eight counts of burglary of a vehicle, and several counts of drug possession and other misdemeanors.

In addition to the same charges as Alvarez, Bowler was booked into Beaver County Jail on charges of driving under the influence, his third one.

Arzola was booked into Beaver County Jail on charges of possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and stolen property.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.