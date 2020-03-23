Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Washington County Commissioner Victor Iverson speaks to St. George News about the county's state of emergency declaration, St. George, Utah, March 20, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, March 21-22.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — The Southwest Utah Public Health Department has confirmed the first case of a person being diagnosed in Southern Utah with a positive test of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Because of confidentiality, the department is only identifying the person as an adult. They did not specify age or gender.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County Commission declared a state of emergency Friday regarding the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the county.

“What we did today is took care of declaring a countywide state of emergency in regards to our economic conditions and some of the resulting impact the county will be facing,” Washington County Commissioner Victor Iverson said Friday.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Brad and Jodi Dallof thought they were a world away from the COVID-19 pandemic when the retired St. George couple traveled to Peru March 12 to see the 15th century Inca citadel of Machu Picchu.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Although there has not yet been any diagnosis of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Washington County, that doesn’t mean the outbreak hasn’t had its effects locally.

Based on several telephone interviews with the St. George News via a social media outreach, people are concerned and compassionate but resolute in their determination to endure. Still, people are scared.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A day after the first positive COVID-19 test in Washington County was announced, the Utah Department of Health reported the first death in the state as a result of the virus: a man “older than 60” in Davis County, which is in the northern portion of the Salt Lake City metropolitan area.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.