Driver transported in ‘very critical condition’ following head-on collision on Pioneer Road

ST. GEORGE — A driver was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition following a head-on collision on Pioneer Road Monday morning.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Pioneer Road just north of Man-O-War Road involving a Buick passenger car and a Dodge Ram tow truck. According to initial reports, the driver of the Buick was trapped inside the vehicle.

Officers arrived to find both vehicles off the roadway near an embankment as firefighters worked to free the elderly driver in the Buick. The driver was unconscious and was quickly transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in “very critical condition,” St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said.

The driver of the Dodge “walked away from the crash,” she added.

Officers taped off a several-hundred yard area while an accident reconstruction team was dispatched to the scene to conduct an investigation before the vehicles could be removed from the roadway.

Additional information may become available as the investigation into the cause of the crash continues, Atkin said, adding that no further details could be released at this time.

