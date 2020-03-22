First COVID-19 death in Utah; Health officials contact those exposed to positive patient in Southern Utah

A Co-Diagnostics COVID-19 testing kit is pictured in Salt Lake City, Utah on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. | Photo by Jeffrey D. Allred/The Deseret News via Associated Press, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A day after the first positive COVID-19 test in Washington County was announced, the Utah Department of Health reported the first death as a result of the virus in the state – a man “older than 60” in Davis County, which is in the northern portion of the Salt Lake City metropolitan area.

The St. George News has also learned more details concerning the first person who tested positive for the virus in Washington County.

On Saturday, the Southwest Utah Health Department announced the first person to be tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Washington County. That person is the second person to have the virus in the county, joining a man who acquired the virus while on a cruise ship vacation and tested positive in California.

David Heaton, spokesperson for Southwest Utah Health Department, said because of confidentiality and the protection of the privacy of the patient and their family, the most that can be revealed is they are a resident of Washington County. Their gender and exact city are not being revealed.

However, Heaton said protections are in place that ensure that those who have had contact with the person are being informed and asked to self-quarantine.

“Our surveillance staff do a contact tracing of where the person has been going. If there seems to be a risk, we notify those people and ask them to self-isolate,” Heaton said. “We can’t always know where a person has been, but we back track. We go to those people individually.”

Kassidy Peterson, the epidemiologist for the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, told St. George News a lot of work is done to make sure the safety of others can be assured.

“We call the patient and talk to them about any healthcare workers they may have exposed, close contacts – especially in the same household – and if they have spent any time in very close contact with others,” Peterson said.

Heaton confirmed the person likely acquired the virus out of the country and that there is no evidence they acquired the virus from someone in the United States or Southern Utah.

Cases in Washington County

As of right now, there are three people who have had the virus in Washington County, two of whom are still infected.

An unidentified resident of Washington County who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus on March 21.

Jerri Jorgenson, who was the first resident of the county infected while on the Diamond Princess cruise ship during an Asia vacation. After spending 15 days in a Japanese hospital, Jorgenson was declared virus free and returned to her home in St. George on March 4.

Her husband Mark Jorgensen, who also was infected on the cruise ship and tested positive on Feb. 24 while in Fairfield, California. He was moved to Intermountain Medical Center in the Salt Lake City area on Feb. 28 and became the first person treated for the virus in the state. He has since also returned to his home in St. George .

Concerning Mark Jorgenson, he had been under a state-ordered quarantine since returning home on March 6. However, he was released from that order March 19. While he has not tested negative for the virus, the Centers for Disease Control has cleared him and medical officials said he is no longer a danger to others.

“CDC guidelines allow for that when a person tests positive but is asymptomatic after the isolation period, and therefore likely not infectious,” Peterson said.

Until considered negative, Jorgensen will continue to be counted in the number of infected in Southern Utah and the state.

Statewide number update and first death

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, the statewide number stated on the website of the Utah Department of Health stood at 181 COVID-19 cases. However, it still lists just Mark Jorgenson’s case in Southwest Utah and not the new case reported Saturday.

Dr. Angela Dunn, the state epidemiologist who heads the COVID-19 response in the state, confirmed to St. George News that the case in Washington County is valid.

“The website just doesn’t reflect that case,” Dunn said. “That is a correct report.”

The website also correctly reflects the first death in Utah.

Dunn said the male patient above 60 years old was at Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful, Utah – about 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City. After acquiring the virus through travel, he was hospitalized on Friday and tested positive Saturday. He had an underlying medical condition.

“The loss of life is truly the worst part of this pandemic,” Dunn said, her voice dropping. “I wish there is more we could have done, but please know there are hundreds working day and night to make sure we are keeping the loss of life to a minimum.”

Dunn added that for those still not taking social distancing and self-isolation to heart, this should be a wake-up call.

“If you haven’t been taking these recommendations seriously, please do now,” Dunn said, adding that Utah can avoid measures seen in other parts of the country that have issued mandatory self-isolation. “We’re relying on individuals to do their part so we can avoid that. Please stay in groups of less than 10, six feet apart. If you’re over 60 or have chronic conditions, you should avoid contact with others unless necessary.”

