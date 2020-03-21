Collision on Tabernacle Street results in injuries

The aftermath of what officers say was a driver running a stop sign at the intersection of Tabernacle Street and 1000 East, St. George, Utah, March 20, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Running a stop sign on Tabernacle Street resulted in a crash that sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon, officers said.

Around 3:40 p.m., a minivan that was going east on Tabernacle street ran the stop sign at the intersection of 1000 East, St. George Police Officer Ladarius Delaney said.

While passing through the intersection, the van collided with a northbound Hyundai passenger car.

The collision demolished the front of the van and left it sitting in the turn lane on 1000 East on the south side of the intersection. The passenger side of the Hyundai was smashed in while the car itself ended up by the curb on the northeast corner of the intersection.

A young man in the Hyundai appeared to receive lacerations to his hands and head. A 5-year-old girl and her mother were also taken to the hospital by ambulance, Delaney said.

The minivan’s driver was cited for running the stop sign.

Both vehicles had to be towed away and the crash site was cleared by 4:30 p.m.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.