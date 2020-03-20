Center for the Arts at Kayenta temporarily postpones, cancels shows in response to COVID-19 guidelines

Composite image. Background photo shows the Center for the Arts at Kayenta in Ivins, Utah, date not specified. Foreground image features Jan Broberg, Executive Director for the Center for the Arts at Kayenta, location and date unspecified | Photo and image courtesy of the Center for the Arts at Kayenta, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Just three months in their third year of productions, the Center for the Arts at Kayenta is facing a new challenge.

The center closed out 2019 with more than 7,300 volunteer hours and over 400 volunteers, and they had more than 75 events on tap for this year. The numbers prove that diversity in entertainment has played a huge role in the Center for the Arts at Kayenta’s continued success.

However, with every great success brings challenges. To this end, in accordance with the latest health guidelines, the center is going to postpone events and shows and all public gatherings for the next four weeks.

According to a press release, all productions have been tentatively rescheduled until April 16, when they will open their next play, “2 Across” written by Jerry Mayerco and produced with Man of Two Worlds Productions.

Initially, the center will limit seating to 90 patrons when they resume performances and events.

Jan Broberg, executive director for the Center for the Arts at Kayenta, said their ultimate goal is to protect their audience members.

“We want to keep them safe, healthy and enjoying our diverse programs for years to come,” Broberg said in the press release. “As we go through the process of show postponing, and possibly cancelling for this season, we will keep our ticket holders as updated as we can.”

Patrons are asked to please hold on to their tickets. They will reschedule some events to later in the spring season and into next season as well. They will be in touch with ticket holders about how to exchange tickets for the events that are moving to new dates. The complete list of schedule changes can be seen below.

During this time, patrons can call at the box office at 435-674-2787, as they will be accessing voicemails and emails remotely. The press release said it was important patrons know that they are here to help and appreciate everyone’s patience during this difficult time. More information can also be found online.

“We are so sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you in advance for your understanding and patience. We look forward to welcoming you back once we have all maneuvered through this unprecedented time,” Broberg said. “Our safety in this community is paramount and we hope that everyone will take good care to ensure we all remain in the best possible health.”

These events are being rescheduled to different dates and times:

“2 Across” opens April 16 and will run April 16-19 and 23-26. Thursday through Saturday shows will be at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday shows at 6 p.m.

“Voyager Lecture Series Exploring and Imaging Jupiter” (TBD).

“Coyote Tales: En Garde” (TBD).

Movie Night: “The Pianist” (TBD).

Blues, with Michael Hawkeye Herman (TBD).

Currently these events have been postponed until next season (2021):

The Street Painting Festival: April 17–18, 2021.

DSU, SMSSU, Bach, Brandenburg in Concert: April 17, 2021.

Latino Roots and Andean Flutes Concert: May 1, 2021.

Festival of the Americas: April 30–May 2, 2021.

In conclusion, Broberg said the following:

We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and will really need your continued support during this time. The performing arts have the ability to inspire, enrich and to entertain, and we look forward to once again bringing joy into the lives of our residents in Southern Utah and beyond. We will see you again soon. Remember that arts and culture are proven to lift the overall health and well-being of a community

About Kayenta Arts Foundation at The Center for the Arts at Kayenta

Kayenta Arts Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to develop and create an environment where diverse artistic endeavors can flourish. Their vision is for the Center for the Arts at Kayenta to be the premier venue in the greater southern Utah area for awareness, appreciation, education and enjoyment of diverse artistic endeavors. The intimate Lorriane Boccardo Black Box Theater enables the community to come together to learn, express and celebrate art in all forms.

Kayenta Arts Foundation is supported in part by funding from Washington County and Ivins City RAP funds. Kayenta Arts Foundation is supported in part by Utah Division of Arts & Museums, with funding from the State of Utah and the National Endowment for the Arts.

