‘This kind of thing doesn’t help’; Steamroller Copies responds to false accusation about sick employee

Steamroller Copies in downtown St. George, Utah, March 20, 2020 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A recent anonymous post on the Neighbors app by Ring made an erroneous claim that a worker at Steamroller Copies in St. George had gone to work sick after being exposed to a family member with COVID-19.

Steamroller Copies CEO Stefanie Bevans wants to make it known that the accusations are completely false.

“We sanitize our counters, we have hand gel. We’ll do curb side delivery, and we’ll actually deliver to anyone who is at risk so that they don’t have to leave their house,” Bevans said. “We’re taking every precaution that we can and not one employee has been sick. Not one person is allowed to come to work if they’re sick.”

The claim led to around 100 people calling Bevans about the post. She said the false claims do damage to the store during a time when small businesses are already struggling with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re all struggling right now. It’s a huge issue, and it’s like yelling ‘fire’ in a crowded room,” Bevans said. “I can’t tell you what kind of damage it’s going to do, but it can’t be good. This kind of thing doesn’t help anybody.”

Steamroller Copies has locations in Hurricane and St. George.

