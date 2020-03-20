Local group of volunteers comes together to help those impacted by COVID-19

Stock image | Photo by Monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

ST. GEORGE — A group of locals has formed the Facebook group titled Southern Utah Quarantine Support to help those who have been impacted by COVID-19.

The new group helps out by delivering groceries to those who are choosing to self-quarantine in their homes – or those who might be officially quarantined if they are diagnosed with the illness.

“Our primary mission is to connect those in need of supplies due to quarantine with members of the community who are willing to make supply runs on their behalf,” founder of the group John Jones told St. George News.

Jones said supplies might include groceries, medications and related items.

“Our priority is people who are ill, live alone or who can not leave a loved one at home alone,” he said. “We are especially concerned about the over-65 community and those who are immunocompromised.”

The group offers a free delivery service, but those in need will still have to order their groceries online. The order will then be delivered to them. As of Friday morning, the group has over 4,000 members, which includes 10 team leaders and several dozen “runners” who work together to make the service possible.

Jones said the idea came to mind when he saw a tweet from an elderly woman who was self-quarantined and living alone. She was going to run out of supplies and medication, but someone commented on her post and offered to pick the things up for her.

Jones also heard how deliveries in China were being done without contact between the delivery workers and those ordering the supplies. He started the Facebook group the next day.

He said his service is really important for a number of reasons.

“First, it can help protect vulnerable people from needing to go to crowded stores,” Jones said. “It frees them from making the impossible choice between, ‘Well, either I go out and get exposed or expose others, or I can’t get what I really need.'”

Jones said it also helps those in the community who don’t necessarily need the service, as it plays a part in social distancing and cuts down on the number of potential carriers out in public.

“Finally, it just shows our community that we are all here for each other and we will get through this together.”

In addition to community members already joining the group, the group has also received support from Dixie State University. When they needed some flyers and posters printed, the DSU Marketing and Communication office printed them for the group at no cost.

As this group comprises all volunteers, Jones wanted to be sure to thank everyone involved.

“They are doing so much hard work to make sure we help as many people of our neighbors as we can,” Jones said. “I really just encourage the community to appreciate all that those folks are doing.”

Those in need of the group’s services can click here or call 435-268-2230 to schedule a delivery. If you would like to find out more information about the group, click here.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.