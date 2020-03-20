April 21, 1960 — March 18, 2020

The party in heaven just got a little more exciting with the arrival of Rhonda Truman Ford. Although there’s an emptiness here with those of us who knew her, we rejoice in the fact that she will no longer suffer from the terminal brain cancer which ultimately took her life. She fought the good fight, and we were so grateful for every second we had with her on this earth until she finally let go to be with her sweet dad on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Rhonda was born to Alma Delmont and Karol Kuhn Truman on April 21, 1960, in St. George, Utah and their lives were never the same once she entered the Earth. Rhonda was the second oldest of four children, and she considered her siblings to be some of her very best friends.

Rhonda graduated from Dixie High School in St. George, Utah and was known to have been a friend to everyone. This was an attribute she would possess for the rest of her life.

With grit and determination, Rhonda got her bachelor’s degree in education from Brigham Young University. She absolutely loved teaching and was voted “Best Teacher” at Sharon Elementary in Orem, Utah. Wherever she taught, to this day her students remember her as being “their favorite teacher.”

Soon after graduating from BYU she met and fell in love with Scott Edward Ford. They were married and sealed for time and eternity in the St. George LDS Temple on Aug. 15, 1987. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Shaylee Noelle and Kelsie Nicole.

As a family, they lived in many different places throughout the years (Utah, California, Texas, Nevada, Tennessee) and made lifelong friends wherever they were. Over the last 19 years, they made their home in Hendersonville, Tennessee. A part of her will always be there, in the Nashville area, with the many family and friends who became such a huge part of their lives.

In 2008, Rhonda joined her siblings in building a dōTERRA business. Because of Rhonda’s tenacity, talents and genuine love for people, she was able to find incredible success, measured mostly by the relationships she made and the lives she was able to help bless. She will always be well known in dōTERRA for the fun and authentic way she loved and led.

Anyone who knew Rhonda felt like they were her best friend. Their home had a permanent open-door policy, and there was always an extra room or two for friends and family whenever needed. If it was a listening ear you needed, she would be there for you no matter how late it was, or how busy she appeared to be. If it was the shirt of her back you wanted, she would offer her entire closet.

Her greatest joy of all came from being with her family, especially her two daughters, later two grandsons (and soon to be granddaughter!). They were the light of her life and she would do anything or go anywhere for them. Now she will be their guardian angel!

If you knew Rhonda, then you know she loved you. She would want you to know how grateful she was to have you in her life. We ALL look forward to seeing her again!! Until then Rhonda … we are the ones having the FOMO without you!

Rhonda is survived by her husband of 32 years, Scott; daughters, Shaylee (Michael Martin) and Kelsie (Cameron Jarrell); grandsons, Houston and Lincoln; Mother Karol; brothers, Dan (Gina Dawn), Boyd (Sandy) and sister Gina; and many nieces and nephews. Rhonda was preceded in death by her father, Delmont.

Rhonda will be buried during a private graveside service in Pine Valley, Utah. A celebration of Rhonda’s life will be held at an undetermined time and place in the coming months.

In lieu of flowers, especially during this time, we invite you to make a donation in Rhonda’s name to The Healing Hands Foundation. https://doterrahealinghands.org/advocate-led-projects/rhonda-ford.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.splisburymortuary.com