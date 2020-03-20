Elmer Dean Tucker

July 2, 1927 — March 19, 2020

Elmer D. Tucker died Thursday, March 19, 2020, in St. George, Utah. He was born July 2, 1927, in Columbus Junction, Iowa, the son of James H. and Sarah Bond Tucker.

During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy as a radio operator aboard the destroyer USS O’Brien. He attended the American Institute of Commerce in Davenport, Iowa, and Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois.

On Nov. 5, 1950, he married Constance Lelonek in Rock Island, Illinois, and 10 days later they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Connie died in 1985, and in 1990, he married Audrey Anderson Bell, they were sealed in the St. George Temple on Sept. 24, 2004.

In 1988 he retired from First Security Corporation as executive vice president and chief financial officer. He also served on the Advisory Committee of the Marriner S. Eccles Foundation from 1979 to September 2019.

Elmer and Audrey served LDS missions at Moroni High School on Tarawa, Kirabiti, and at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. They also served together as ordinance workers in the St. George Temple.

Elmer is survived by his loving wife, Audrey; daughters: Mary Ellen (Charles) Lee of Renton, Washington, Sherrie Copier of Draper Utah, Linda (Lloyd Johnson) Tucker of Edmonds, Washington, and Nancy (Dante) Eggan of Park City, Utah; stepson, Aaron Bell of Boise, Idaho; stepdaughters: Dawn (Kent) Bylund of Washington, Utah and Jennifer Bell of Leeds, Utah; brother, Robert Tucker of Davenport, Iowa and sister, Mary (Robert) Henrick of Mountain Home, Idaho; 19 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Verlie and his brothers: John and Lloyd and granddaughter, Madison Staheli Sweitzer.

Graveside services will be held for immediate family on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Due to the circumstances, a memorial will be held at a later date.

