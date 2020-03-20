Officers allegedly find multiple ID, credit cards during traffic stop on Bluff Street

Composite image with background photo by Ofc Picture/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A traffic stop on Bluff Street for an alleged traffic violation Thursday evening resulted in the arrest of a local man after the officer deployed his K-9, Enzo, to sniff around the vehicle.

Keyshawum Tolua-Campbell, 21, of St. George, was arrested and booked into jail facing four third-degree felonies, including three counts of unlawful acquisition of a finance card and possession of multiple ID documents.

According to charging documents submitted to the Washington County Attorney’s Office for review, he also faces two misdemeanors for providing no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license.

The arrest stems from an incident that began with a traffic stop shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a patrol officer stopped a vehicle with two occupants heading north on Bluff Street after a check of the license plate revealed there was no insurance on file.

During the stop, the officer deployed his K-9, and during a sniff around the vehicle, the dog indicated the presence of narcotics.

The officer conducted a search of the vehicle and found a Mason jar that smelled of raw marijuana, the report states, along with a small baggie containing what appeared to be a marijuana cigarette.

Inside of the trunk, the officer located a wallet containing five identification cards and two credit cards, none of which belonged to either the driver or passenger. A subsequent check of the suspect’s driver’s license revealed it was suspended, and the vehicle insurance status could not be confirmed by police.

While speaking to officers, Tolua-Campbell allegedly admitted to possessing the Mason jar and cigarette butt. When asked about the ID and credit cards found in the trunk, the suspect told police the wallet and its contents did not belong to him, the officer noted, adding that “he does not know the person they belong to.”

The suspect was arrested and transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility, where he was booked and remains in custody on $5,740 bail.

