City of Mesquite launches website with daily update videos, information on COVD-19

Mesquite Mayor Al Litman discusses recent updates and information during daily briefing video, Mesquite, Nev., March 20, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the City of Mesquite, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Mesquite Mayor Al Litman released the first of many video addresses to provide up-to-date information on the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the region, as well as the City of Mesquite’s efforts to protect its residents.

Mesquite Mayor Al Litman announced the launch of a new website created to provide the latest information on COVID-19 and its impact on Mesquite. Information is being posted multiple times a day, Mesquite Fire Captain John Gately said.

“Community safety is the city’s highest priority, and this includes protecting the health and well-being of our residents,” Litman said in a statement recently released Wednesday.

The site also hosts daily update videos by Mayor Litman, along with information from the Nevada Health Response Covid-19 Risk Mitigation Initiative and other pertinent city-related announcements and updates.

Additionally, Mesquite city officials are working closely with the Southern Nevada Health District, Mesa View Regional Hospital and other community partners to monitor the situation and take action as necessary.

For those who do not have internet access, the city is also posting daily audio updates that repeat every half hour on 95.1 FM, and immediate emergency updates are also being released to subscriber’s cell phones using the emergency notification system, Nixle, which is an emergency notification system that is free to the public.

To register for the Nixle update text the zip code 89027 to 888777.

