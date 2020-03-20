Man allegedly threatens to bomb Salt Lake City hospital after being denied COVID-19 test

Written by Associated Press
March 20, 2020
Stock image | Photo by Barbol88/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man upset about not getting tested for COVID-19 allegedly threatened to bring a bomb to a Utah hospital earlier this week, according to a probable cause statement.

Brian James Gosh, Salt Lake City, date not specified | Booking photo provided by the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office via the Associated Press, St. George News

Brian James Gosh made the threat after he called the hospital Wednesday and was told he couldn’t get tested for the new coronavirus, authorities allege in the document.

Gosh told the Intermountain Medical Center employee on the phone he would bring a bomb and put it inside the cafeteria or conference room, warning the person to keep their family safe. The hospital is located in the Salt Lake City suburb of Murray.

Gosh, 41, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of threat of terrorism.

He has not been charged and it is unknown if he has an attorney. He was being held in a county jail on $10,000 bail.

It’s unknown if Gosh had symptoms of the virus or had some other reason to believe he was at risk.

Intermountain Medical Center officials didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment about the incident.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The Associated Press

Email: news@stgews.com

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!