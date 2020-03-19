Southern Utah high school seniors named to winter Academic All-State teams

ST. GEORGE — The Utah High School Activities Association has announced the statewide Academic All-State teams for the 2019-20 winter sports and activities season.
The prestigious awards are presented statewide to Utah high school senior athletes who have maintained cumulative grade-point averages at or near a perfect 4.0. Recipients each receive an award certificate.
Following is a listing of the Academic All-State winners from Southern Utah’s Region 9, which comprises eight 4A schools in St. George, Hurricane and Cedar City. Following that is a listing of athletes from 1A and 2A schools in the Southern Utah area who also received Academic All-State honors in their respective classifications.
To view all of the Academic All-State recipients, visit the UHSAA’s website and click on the link to the desired sport or activity.
Drill
Brylin Blood, Canyon View; Addison Robinson, Desert Hills; Iris Zeidner, Dixie; and Serina Dudleston, Dixie.
Girls swimming
Lillian Puckett, Canyon View; Alexis Simkins, Cedar; and Dahlia Breiter, Hurricane.
Boys swimming
Jared Winn, Canyon View; Alexander Haws, Desert Hills; Ashton Anderson, Desert Hills; Jeffrey Eardley, Dixie; and Jaden Robinson, Snow Canyon.
Wrestling
Cenedra Cooper, Canyon View; Ryker Boyce, Desert Hills; and Riley Helt, Pine View.
Girls basketball
Japrix Weaver, Cedar; Mayci Torgerson, Cedar; Hallie Remund, Snow Canyon; Rachel Durante, Snow Canyon; and Tylei Jensen, Snow Canyon.
Boys basketball
Cody Spencer, Canyon View; Bowen Cluff, Crimson Cliffs; Braden Sampson, Desert Hills; Jace Mortensen, Desert Hills; Quinn Marchant, Desert Hills; and Cooper Mills, Pine View.
Debate
Collins Nelson, Canyon View; Dallin Bundy, Dixie; Matthew Ruegner, Dixie; Katherine Park, Snow Canyon; and Leo Bloxham, Snow Canyon.
Theater
Ellyn Ohms, Canyon View; Erica Bauer, Canyon View; Lillian Puckett, Canyon View; Lincoln Paul, Canyon View; and Dallin Higgins, Snow Canyon.
Instrumental music
Brylin Blood, Canyon View; Cambria Eastman, Canyon View; Danielle Shewmake, Canyon View; Ellyn Ohms, Canyon View; Jared Winn, Canyon View; Kaden Dalton, Canyon View; Kaylee Hillyard, Canyon View; Krystal Hulet, Canyon View; Malayna Steffensen, Canyon View; Samantha Buschman, Canyon View; Cassadie Gunter, Cedar; Emily Mumford, Cedar; Chastalynn Chamberlain, Dixie; Gabriel Tate, Dixie; Matthew Whatcott, Dixie; Melissa Larson, Dixie; William Haggerty, Dixie; Caitlyn Utley, Snow Canyon; Carter Hugunin, Snow Canyon; Jonah Layton, Snow Canyon; Katherine Park, Snow Canyon; and Seth Millward, Snow Canyon.
2A/1A drill
Lila Christensen, Enterprise; Emmorie Decker, Kanab; Jade Vasquez, Panguitch; Sierra Julander, Panguitch; and Tana Frandsen, Panguitch.
2A wrestling
Caleb Leavitt, Enterprise; Clark Ray, Kanab; and John Whitaker, Millard.
1A wrestling
Bryson Barnes, Milford; Cairo Houston, Panguitch; Hunter Marshall, Panguitch; Kevin Bridges, Panguitch; Kyle Heaton, Panguitch; and Troy Evans, Panguitch.
1A girls basketball
Akaydeh Livingston, Milford; Aliza Woolsey, Milford; Kinsey Williams, Milford; Hallie Palmer, Panguitch; Kiesa Miller, Panguitch; Mataya Barney, Panguitch; Myndi Morgan, Piute; and Sierra Saul, Valley.
2A boys basketball
Coby Drake, Enterprise; Jaxson Watkins, Enterprise; and Levi Randall, Enterprise.
1A boys basketball
Logan Houston, Panguitch, William Certonio, Panguitch; Westen Sylvester, Piute; Bret Goulding, Valley; Ricky Bullock, Valley; and Logan Chappell, Wayne.
2A debate
Tyra Eyre, Beaver.
1A debate
Liam LeFevre, Bryce Valley; Whitney Roberts, Bryce Valley; Alicia Henrie, Panguitch; Kyle Heaton, Panguitch; Lexy Rushton, Panguitch; Logan Houston, Panguitch; Luke Reeder, Panguitch; and Troy Evans, Panguitch.
2A theater
Megan Baker, Parowan.
1A theater
Jade Vasquez, Panguitch; Jevin Savage, Panguitch; and Charlotte Snyder, Piute.
