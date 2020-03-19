Southern Utah high school seniors named to winter Academic All-State teams

Detail of a Utah High School Activities Association Academic All-State award certificate, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 12, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah High School Activities Association has announced the statewide Academic All-State teams for the 2019-20 winter sports and activities season.

The prestigious awards are presented statewide to Utah high school senior athletes who have maintained cumulative grade-point averages at or near a perfect 4.0. Recipients each receive an award certificate.

Following is a listing of the Academic All-State winners from Southern Utah’s Region 9, which comprises eight 4A schools in St. George, Hurricane and Cedar City. Following that is a listing of athletes from 1A and 2A schools in the Southern Utah area who also received Academic All-State honors in their respective classifications.

Drill

Brylin Blood, Canyon View; Addison Robinson, Desert Hills; Iris Zeidner, Dixie; and Serina Dudleston, Dixie.

Girls swimming

Lillian Puckett, Canyon View; Alexis Simkins, Cedar; and Dahlia Breiter, Hurricane.

Boys swimming

Jared Winn, Canyon View; Alexander Haws, Desert Hills; Ashton Anderson, Desert Hills; Jeffrey Eardley, Dixie; and Jaden Robinson, Snow Canyon.

Wrestling

Cenedra Cooper, Canyon View; Ryker Boyce, Desert Hills; and Riley Helt, Pine View.

Girls basketball

Japrix Weaver, Cedar; Mayci Torgerson, Cedar; Hallie Remund, Snow Canyon; Rachel Durante, Snow Canyon; and Tylei Jensen, Snow Canyon.

Boys basketball

Cody Spencer, Canyon View; Bowen Cluff, Crimson Cliffs; Braden Sampson, Desert Hills; Jace Mortensen, Desert Hills; Quinn Marchant, Desert Hills; and Cooper Mills, Pine View.

Debate

Collins Nelson, Canyon View; Dallin Bundy, Dixie; Matthew Ruegner, Dixie; Katherine Park, Snow Canyon; and Leo Bloxham, Snow Canyon.

Theater

Ellyn Ohms, Canyon View; Erica Bauer, Canyon View; Lillian Puckett, Canyon View; Lincoln Paul, Canyon View; and Dallin Higgins, Snow Canyon.

Instrumental music

Brylin Blood, Canyon View; Cambria Eastman, Canyon View; Danielle Shewmake, Canyon View; Ellyn Ohms, Canyon View; Jared Winn, Canyon View; Kaden Dalton, Canyon View; Kaylee Hillyard, Canyon View; Krystal Hulet, Canyon View; Malayna Steffensen, Canyon View; Samantha Buschman, Canyon View; Cassadie Gunter, Cedar; Emily Mumford, Cedar; Chastalynn Chamberlain, Dixie; Gabriel Tate, Dixie; Matthew Whatcott, Dixie; Melissa Larson, Dixie; William Haggerty, Dixie; Caitlyn Utley, Snow Canyon; Carter Hugunin, Snow Canyon; Jonah Layton, Snow Canyon; Katherine Park, Snow Canyon; and Seth Millward, Snow Canyon.

2A/1A drill

Lila Christensen, Enterprise; Emmorie Decker, Kanab; Jade Vasquez, Panguitch; Sierra Julander, Panguitch; and Tana Frandsen, Panguitch.

2A wrestling

Caleb Leavitt, Enterprise; Clark Ray, Kanab; and John Whitaker, Millard.

1A wrestling

Bryson Barnes, Milford; Cairo Houston, Panguitch; Hunter Marshall, Panguitch; Kevin Bridges, Panguitch; Kyle Heaton, Panguitch; and Troy Evans, Panguitch.

1A girls basketball

Akaydeh Livingston, Milford; Aliza Woolsey, Milford; Kinsey Williams, Milford; Hallie Palmer, Panguitch; Kiesa Miller, Panguitch; Mataya Barney, Panguitch; Myndi Morgan, Piute; and Sierra Saul, Valley.

2A boys basketball

Coby Drake, Enterprise; Jaxson Watkins, Enterprise; and Levi Randall, Enterprise.

1A boys basketball

Logan Houston, Panguitch, William Certonio, Panguitch; Westen Sylvester, Piute; Bret Goulding, Valley; Ricky Bullock, Valley; and Logan Chappell, Wayne.

2A debate

Tyra Eyre, Beaver.

1A debate

Liam LeFevre, Bryce Valley; Whitney Roberts, Bryce Valley; Alicia Henrie, Panguitch; Kyle Heaton, Panguitch; Lexy Rushton, Panguitch; Logan Houston, Panguitch; Luke Reeder, Panguitch; and Troy Evans, Panguitch.

2A theater

Megan Baker, Parowan.

1A theater

Jade Vasquez, Panguitch; Jevin Savage, Panguitch; and Charlotte Snyder, Piute.

