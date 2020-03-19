Southern Utah high school seniors named to winter Academic All-State teams

Written by Jeff Richards
March 19, 2020
Detail of a Utah High School Activities Association Academic All-State award certificate, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 12, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah High School Activities Association has announced the statewide Academic All-State teams for the 2019-20 winter sports and activities season.

The prestigious awards are presented statewide to Utah high school senior athletes who have maintained cumulative grade-point averages at or near a perfect 4.0. Recipients each receive an award certificate.

Following is a listing of the Academic All-State winners from Southern Utah’s Region 9, which comprises eight 4A schools in St. George, Hurricane and Cedar City. Following that is a listing of athletes from 1A and 2A schools in the Southern Utah area who also received Academic All-State honors in their respective classifications.

To view all of the Academic All-State recipients, visit the UHSAA’s website and click on the link to the desired sport or activity.

Drill

Brylin Blood, Canyon View; Addison Robinson, Desert Hills; Iris Zeidner, Dixie; and Serina Dudleston, Dixie.

Girls swimming

Lillian Puckett, Canyon View; Alexis Simkins, Cedar; and Dahlia Breiter, Hurricane.

Boys swimming

Desert Hills swimmers Alex Haws, Ashton Anderson, Payton Plumb and Dallas Schimbeck, winners of the boys 400 freestyle relay stand on podium at Region 9 high school championships, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 25, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

Jared Winn, Canyon View; Alexander Haws, Desert Hills; Ashton Anderson, Desert Hills; Jeffrey Eardley, Dixie; and Jaden Robinson, Snow Canyon.

Wrestling

Cenedra Cooper, Canyon View; Ryker Boyce, Desert Hills; and Riley Helt, Pine View.

Girls basketball

Japrix Weaver, Cedar; Mayci Torgerson, Cedar; Hallie Remund, Snow Canyon; Rachel Durante, Snow Canyon; and Tylei Jensen, Snow Canyon.

Mayci Torgerson drives to the basket, Cedar City High girls baskeball scrimmage, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 22, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

Boys basketball

Cody Spencer, Canyon View; Bowen Cluff, Crimson Cliffs; Braden Sampson, Desert Hills; Jace Mortensen, Desert Hills; Quinn Marchant, Desert Hills; and Cooper Mills, Pine View.

Debate

Collins Nelson, Canyon View; Dallin Bundy, Dixie; Matthew Ruegner, Dixie; Katherine Park, Snow Canyon; and Leo Bloxham, Snow Canyon.

Theater

Ellyn Ohms, Canyon View; Erica Bauer, Canyon View; Lillian Puckett, Canyon View; Lincoln Paul, Canyon View; and Dallin Higgins, Snow Canyon.

Instrumental music

Brylin Blood, Canyon View; Cambria Eastman, Canyon View; Danielle Shewmake, Canyon View; Ellyn Ohms, Canyon View; Jared Winn, Canyon View; Kaden Dalton, Canyon View; Kaylee Hillyard, Canyon View; Krystal Hulet, Canyon View; Malayna Steffensen, Canyon View; Samantha Buschman, Canyon View; Cassadie Gunter, Cedar; Emily Mumford, Cedar; Chastalynn Chamberlain, Dixie; Gabriel Tate, Dixie; Matthew Whatcott, Dixie; Melissa Larson, Dixie; William Haggerty, Dixie; Caitlyn Utley, Snow Canyon; Carter Hugunin, Snow Canyon; Jonah Layton, Snow Canyon; Katherine Park, Snow Canyon; and Seth Millward, Snow Canyon.

2A/1A drill

Lila Christensen, Enterprise; Emmorie Decker, Kanab; Jade Vasquez, Panguitch; Sierra Julander, Panguitch; and Tana Frandsen, Panguitch.

2A wrestling

Caleb Leavitt, Enterprise; Clark Ray, Kanab; and John Whitaker, Millard.

1A wrestling

Bryson Barnes, Milford; Cairo Houston, Panguitch; Hunter Marshall, Panguitch; Kevin Bridges, Panguitch; Kyle Heaton, Panguitch; and Troy Evans, Panguitch.

Milford players pose with trophy on their home court after defeating Rich to win state 1A high school girls basketball championship in Richfield, Utah. Photo taken in Milford, Utah, Feb. 29, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Milford High School via Twitter, St. George News

1A girls basketball

Akaydeh Livingston, Milford; Aliza Woolsey, Milford; Kinsey Williams, Milford; Hallie Palmer, Panguitch; Kiesa Miller, Panguitch; Mataya Barney, Panguitch; Myndi Morgan, Piute; and Sierra Saul, Valley.

2A boys basketball

Coby Drake, Enterprise; Jaxson Watkins, Enterprise; and Levi Randall, Enterprise. 

1A boys basketball

Logan Houston, Panguitch, William Certonio, Panguitch; Westen Sylvester, Piute; Bret Goulding, Valley; Ricky Bullock, Valley; and Logan Chappell, Wayne.

2A debate

Tyra Eyre, Beaver.

1A debate

Liam LeFevre, Bryce Valley; Whitney Roberts, Bryce Valley; Alicia Henrie, Panguitch; Kyle Heaton, Panguitch; Lexy Rushton, Panguitch; Logan Houston, Panguitch; Luke Reeder, Panguitch; and Troy Evans, Panguitch.

2A theater

Megan Baker, Parowan.

1A theater

Jade Vasquez, Panguitch; Jevin Savage, Panguitch; and Charlotte Snyder, Piute.

