Officials postpone 2020 St. George Ironman triathlon

ST. GEORGE — The annual Ironman triathlon scheduled for May in St. George has been postponed to later in the year in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Based on the mandate from the Utah Department of Health in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Ironman North American Championship St. George triathlon, originally scheduled for May 2, has been postponed to Sept. 19.

All registered athletes will be receiving an email with further information.

“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that the postponement may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future,” the Ironman Group said in a news release.

Last year, the race attracted more than 8,000 visitors to Southern Utah and directly infused an estimated $6-7 million into the local economy. Restaurants, hotels and local merchants benefited from the thousands of visitors that flocked to the area to support the athletes in a highly competitive race, according to the Ironman Group.

