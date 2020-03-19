August 31, 1946 — March 14, 2020

Michael Stemkoski, age 73, passed away on March 14, 2020, due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease. He was born August 31, 1946, to Sophie Chrzanowski and Stephen L Stemkoski.

Michael grew up in New York State and attended Rome Catholic High School, graduating in 1965. He attended the College of Syracuse in New York, graduating with a degree in accounting. Following graduation, Michael worked as a CPA, then enrolled at Utah State University graduating with his Master’s Degree in Accounting. Michael returned to New York to teach accounting at a community college. He returned to Utah in the late 1990s to teach accounting at the university level. During his teaching career, he taught at St John Fisher College in Rochester, New York; the Oregon Institute of Technology in Kalamata Falls, Oregon; Weber State University in Ogden, Utah and at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

During his teaching career, Michael was a great supporter of the college and university basketball teams. He loved watching basketball and rooting for his favorite teams. He once had the opportunity to play Division 1 basketball on a scholarship but chose to follow his choice to pursue a career in accounting.

Michael is preceded in death by his mother, father, a brother, Walter and a daughter, Tania Clark. He is survived by a daughter, Elaine Sutherland and her husband, Sharman; and four grandchildren: Mathew Clark, Andrew Clark, Adam Sutherland and Rachel Sutherland.

Private services will be held at a date to be selected. In lieu of flowers, Michael requests that contributions be made to the charity of your choice.