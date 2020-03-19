November 15, 1932 — March 12, 2019

Jenienne Litson, 87, passed away in her home on March 12, 2019. She was born Nov. 15, 1932, in Consumeres, Utah at the home of her parents Edward Parry Jewkes and Helen Francis Robinson Jewkes. She married Arthur William Litson, May 19, 1950, in Murray, Utah.

Jenienne spent her young childhood in Castledale, Utah. Later her family moved to Murray, Utah. They also spent a few years in Tennessee before returning to Salt Lake City, Utah. She attended Granite and then Murray High School where she met and married the love of her life, Arthur Litson. Art and Jenienne raised nine children in the Sandy – Murray area. When Art and Jenienne decided to semi-retire, they moved to Saint George, Utah (in 1987). Here they honeymooned for 22 years and celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2000. Together, Jenienne and Art enjoyed the beautiful red hills and blue skies of St. George, Utah until Art passed away in 2011. Through many family gatherings, road trips to the canyons, and trips to Mesquite, they taught us how to embrace all the simple pleasures in life and how to live it to the fullest.

Jenienne was a wonderful and devoted wife and mother who always put her family first. To her, family was everything and she made sure all of her children knew how to work and play. She taught us how to golf, bowl, play scrabble, and what you learn and share while playing games. She also made sure we all KNEW how to cook, we knew how to preserve peaches and pears, and we knew how to bake wonderful deserts! She was an excellent seamstress and sewed all of her girls’ wedding dresses and bridesmaid dresses. She and Art taught us all to appreciate music. With nine children, she somehow found time to sit and play piano for hours. We loved listening and sometimes she would let us sing. They both taught us how to play card games, board games, dice, and how to play any game to your best. One of her favorite games was Scrabble, even when she could barely see the board or tiles. We spent countless hours trying to beat her at this game.

Jenienne was preceded in death by her husband Arthur William Litson, her son James Edward Litson, her parents Edward Parry and Helen Jewkes, her brothers Ken and Craig Jewkes.

She is survived by her brother, Garth (Carol) Jewkes; sisters-in-law: Sharon (Craig) Jewkes and Fern (Ken) Jewkes; her children: Cherie Litson (Carol Berndt), Danny Litson (Melony), Ronald Litson (Lucy), Steve Litson (Cynthia), Bonnie (Steven) Spackman, LeAnne (Richard) Vander Meide, Doreen (Dave) Finley, Lori (Rick) Martinez; daughter in law, Cindy (Jim) Litson; 41 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Due to current events, a small close family only funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 2 p.m., with a visitation from 12:30-1:30 p.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.

The family is planning a celebration of life for all who knew Jenienne on Mother’s Day, May 10. Details will be announced on the Litson Family Facebook page.