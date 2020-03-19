May 25, 1947 — March 17, 2020

Douglas W Roberts of St. George, Utah, passed away on March 17, 2020, at the age of 72. He was born on May 25, 1947, in Milford, Utah, to Afton Olivia Willden and Cleo Alton Roberts.

Doug grew up in Beaver, Utah. Graduating from Beaver High School in 1965. Doug was called to serve in the New England States mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He married Diana Barton Roberts on March 10, 1972, in the St. George Utah Temple. They had one daughter and two sons. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he was able to serve in many different capacities. His most recent calling was Sunday School President in the St. George 5th Ward.

When Doug retired, he spent numerous hours at the St. George Temple as a Temple Worker. He truly loved serving the Lord. He had many friendships, and experiences during his time working there.

Doug loved to talk. You couldn’t go anywhere that he didn’t find someone he knew to chat with. Doug loved to tease and was always smiling or laughing.

He loved sharing his experiences growing up. Telling funny stories of the trouble him, his brothers, and friends would get into in his hometown Beaver, Utah. Here he grew his great love for the outdoors. Hiking, hunting, camping, and looking for deer were things he loved to do with his family.

As a young adult, Doug could usually be found at a high school football field, basketball court, or softball field. Doug created many long-lasting friendships during his time as a referee. He had a strong work ethic and was continually finding something to work on. He loved serving his neighbors and family. He was often found helping someone finish their yardwork.

His absolute greatest joy in life was his grandchildren. He loved attending plays, concerts, or sporting events. As their biggest fan, he was always there to cheer them on. He loved to act goofy with them and make them laugh. He loved to spoil his grandkids. If they wanted something they went to grandpa.

Doug’s favorite outdoor activity during his retirement years was gardening. He had a green thumb that produced an endless bounty of fruits and vegetables. He found immense joy in giving the fruits of his labor away. If someone arrived at his home, he would end up sending them home with an arm full of vegetables. He loved passing on his knowledge of gardening with his grandchildren, who looked forward every year of planting the garden with grandpa.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Diana; three children: Erick Garth (Jane) Roberts of Washington, Utah; Rachelle Roberts, and Dustin Bruce (Melanie) Roberts, both of Hurricane, Utah. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren: Chelsey, Ethan, Dalton, Afton, Kaydee, Parker, Jensen, McKade and Caroline Roberts; Tabitha (Chris) Lemmon, Micaela (Christian) Higbee; Helena (Derrick) Visser; great-grandchildren: Jacksonand Everly Lemmon, Brynn Higbee, and Ayana Visser.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Garth & Mona Barton, brother, Edward Bruce Roberts; sister and brother in law, Janet and Mark Poulson; brother-in-law, Richard Carter; and brother in law, Bob Gwilliam.

Due to current events and health guidelines, the family has opted to do only a graveside service. Services will be held Monday, March 23, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Washington, Utah City Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Applegate Home Care & Hospice. The time, care, and attention has been greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to donate can send donations to www.venmo.com/diana-roberts-0.

