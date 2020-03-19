March 17, 2020

Chandler Kyle Knudson, age 21, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Colorado City, Arizona. He was born to Kenneth Charles Knudson and Nada Maurine Dutson. Chandler married Julia Ilene Timpson.

A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at noon in the Centennial Park Cemetery. Also, a private family visitation will be held prior to services at the Kenneth Knudson home at 2025 S. Willow St. Centennial Park, Arizona.

Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com