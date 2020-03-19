Chandler Kyle Knudson

Written by Obituaries
March 19, 2020

March 17, 2020

Chandler Kyle Knudson, age 21, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Colorado City, Arizona. He was born to Kenneth Charles Knudson and Nada Maurine Dutson. Chandler married Julia Ilene Timpson.

A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at noon in the Centennial Park Cemetery. Also, a private family visitation will be held prior to services at the Kenneth Knudson home at 2025 S. Willow St. Centennial Park, Arizona.

Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to obits@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!