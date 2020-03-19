Construction worker hit by motorist on busy corner near Dixie Sugarloaf

An electronic sign shows drivers their speed on Red Hills Parkway near the Dixie Sugarloaf and Skyline Drive in St. George, Utah, on March 18, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An abrupt stop caused a motorist to hit a construction worker Wednesday at the corner of Red Hills Parkway and Skyline Drive near Dixie Sugarloaf in St. George.

The construction worker, whose right leg was hit by the out-of-control pickup truck, was not seriously injured and refused medical transport, police said.

The motorist of the pickup — a 47-year-old female driving a 1992 white and red Ford SuperCab — told police she was moving from the outside lane to the inside lane to avoid Dominion gas line construction on the right side of the rain-soaked parkway.

While moving to the inside lane, the motorist said a white sedan in front of her abruptly moved into her lane without signaling.

The driver of the truck said she had to slam on their brakes.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said the vehicle spun out and hit the construction worker’s lower right leg.

“Kind of one of those freak things. If it was not for the slick roads, and if the front person hadn’t cut her off and signaled, this wouldn’t have been an issue,” Atkin said.

The corner near Sugarloaf is a common site of vehicle incidents.

Just before the corner on eastbound Red Hills Parkway, the speed limit changes from 50 to 40 mph. An electronic sign displays the speed of oncoming motorists near the corner and flashes police vehicle-like red and blue strobe lights if the motorist is traveling faster than 45 mph.

That still doesn’t stop drivers from going above the speed limit approaching the intersection.

“It’s important there to slow down, use your blinker and make sure you are able to move into the next lane,” Atkin said.

The female was cited for driving with a denied license.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.